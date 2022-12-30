The latest Apple TV (3rd generation, 2022) comes with a ton of power under the hood, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic (the same chip powering the iPhone 13) chipset and tvOS 16. The new devices support HDR and 4K Dolby Vision playback with high-frame rates. They provide excellent performance out of the box and are some of the smoothest devices on the market. The Apple TV 3rd generation comes with two models, one without 4K and an ethernet port, and another with it.
If you want to take advantage of a corded and uninterrupted connection, that's the one we recommend you go for. In any other case, the standard Apple TV is also a great device.
Gaming controllers
The latest Apple TV (3rd generation) is equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, which has a lot of power. It’s capable of playing a lot of graphics-intensive mobile games, most of which can be played with a gaming controller. Lucky for you, you might already have one that you can connect via Bluetooth, but if you’re after an alternative, here are your best options.
Sony DualShock 4
If you have a PlayStation 4 or an older controller, you'll be glad to know that it's still supported on most platforms and works well with nearly all devices. It's excellent for short and long gaming sessions, and it's comfortable to hold.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
The default PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller can seamlessly connect to your favorite devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and more. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and an ergonomic feel.
Microsoft Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller
The Xbox Series X and S controller has a refined geometry for a more ergonomic feel and comfort during gameplay. It has a 40-hour rated battery, a hybrid D-pad, and a textured grip on the triggers and bumpers.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 works universally with nearly all devices. It has an adjustable-tension thumbstick, a rubberized grip, and trigger locks to let you play like a pro. It's one of the most advanced and feature-rich controllers, and it's perfect for those who want to level up their gaming experience.
SteelSeries Nimbus+
The SteelSeries Nimbus+ is one of the best gaming controllers available today. It can pair seamlessly via Bluetooth and supports most gaming consoles, computers, streaming devices, tablets, and even smartphones. It has pressure-sensitive buttons, and a comfortable feel.
Siri Remote accessories
The new Siri Remote finally comes with a USB Type-C port on the bottom, making charging easier than ever. Sadly, you’ll still have to pick up a different cable, assuming you want to simultaneously charge your iPhone and Siri remote. Here are some of our favorite and best accessories that you can buy for the Siri Remote.
elago R2 Slim (Siri Remote)
The elago R2 Slim case is made of silicone. It's available in three colors, and it provides great general protection against scratches. It's compatible with the new Apple TV Siri remote, and it has precise cutouts for all the ports and IR sensor.
elago R3 (Siri Remote)
The R3 case is made of silicone, and it provides excellent overall protection. Its available in four colors, and the grippy texture on the back makes it easier to hold and use. There are also precise cutouts for the charging port and IR sensor.
Spigen Silicone Fit (Siri Remote)
The Spigen Silicone Fit case is made of silicone and provides excellent overall protection against scratches and scuffs. It also has a special space to store an AirTag, helping you find the remote easily.
Fintie case (Siri Remote)
The Fintie case is shockproof, and made out of silicone. It provides great general protection from falls, scuffs, and scratches. It's available in 12 different colors, letting you customize the looks of your Siri Remote.
Belkin Braided USB-C Cable
A great option to consider if you have a power adapter with a USB-A output, since it is compatible with almost any device you can think of, and it will last for a while, thanks to its reinforced structure.
Anker 333 USB-C cable
The Anker 333 USB-C cable includes two 3.3ft long charging cables. Both of these support up to 100W charging speeds, making them ideal for tablets, smartphones, and even laptops. It's available in three colors and three sizes.
Anker USB-C cable (2-pack)
The Anker USB-C cable with two of the same USB-C to USB-A cables included in the box. Each of these are 6ft long, excellent for charging on-the-go and at home. It supports fast charging for up to 15W (3A/5V) and works with most smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets.
Baseus USB-C 100W cable (2-pack)
The Baseus USB-C cable comes in a 2-pack and supports up to 100W. It can easily charge up your favorite gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as the Nintendo Switch and other devices. If you're after a bargain, this is a perfect alternative.
UGREEN USB-C 100W cable (2-pack)
The UGREEN 100W USB-C to USB-C cable is perfect for charging your smartphone, laptop, tablet, gaming console, and other gadgets. The 2-pack cable comes in various sizes, ranging from 1.6ft up to 10ft.
Smart TVs
The Apple TV is an excellent device, but you also need a good TV, capable of displaying all the HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services. To do that, we picked some of our favorite smart TVs, capable of showing you shows and your favorite movies in the highest quality possible.
Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B
The Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV is one of the most impressive smart TVs to launch in 2022. It features a bezel-less design, and comes in three sizes. It has a gorgeous 8K panel, supporting HDR content, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and more. If you have the budget and want the best home cinema experience, this is it.
TCL 6-Series 4K
The TCL 6 series have a high-quality mini QLED panel and minimalistic approach. The stand is now also in the center, making it an even better alternative to other smart TVs, since it can be placed on any furniture. You can't go wrong with this if you’re looking for a great smart TV for less.
Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV
The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services.
Samsung Q90 Series
The Samsung Q90 series are some of the best affordable smart TVs. They feature the Alexa smart assistant, and have all of the processing power to watch 4K content in high quality, resolution, and HDR formats. The mini LED also makes the display excellent for gaming and has a beautiful picture quality.
LG C1 Series
The LG C1 series are some of the best TVs you can buy when it comes to performance and value. It has an 4K OLED display, and it supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR content. It has all the features you need to enjoy your favorite TV shows, and it comes in 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch sizes.
Sony KD55X85K
The Sony smart TV comes with a 120Hz LED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. It's available in various sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inches. It's excellent for gaming, watching your favorite tv shows and movies, and it even comes with Google TV pre-installed.
TV mounts
TV mounts aren’t necessary, but they could reduce the need to cable manage, and they can easily tuck away the Apple TV out of sight and out of mind. If you prefer a modern and clean setup with no-nonsense, it’s a must-have!
TotalMount Apple TV Mount
The TotalMount Apple TV mount is affordable and supports the latest Apple TV streaming devices. It can easily attach to the back of your smart TV, hiding all the cables and the box. There are also additional vents, helping prevent overheating, and keeping the temperatures cool for a more comfortable experience.
ReliaMount Apple TV Mount
Similar to other mounts, the ReliaMount attaches to the back of the TV with a special adhesive layer. It's easy to install, and it doesn't require holes in the wall, or any other tools. It's compatible with the 2021 Apple TV devices.
elago Apple TV Mount
The elago Apple TV mount works with all Apple TV 2021 and older models. The mount lets you easily screw the Apple TV on the back of the monitor, hang it from the ceiling, or magnetically attach it to other objects.
HDMI cables
You'll need an HDMI cable to connect the Apple TV to your TV. Sadly, Apple only includes the power cord with its devices, meaning you have to shell out even more for a cable to make it work.
Belkin HDMI 2.1
The Belkin HDMI 2.1 cable provides a lightning-fast performance. It's also 2.1 UHD certified and can do up to 48Gbps transfer speeds. It works with Apple TV, computers, and other streaming devices, and it even supports 4K@120Hz, or 8K@60Hz.
Amazon Basics HDMI
The Amazon Basics HDMI cable is excellent for connecting TVs, computers, and streaming devices. It supports 4K@60Hz, and it's excellent for previous-generation gaming consoles. This is a great pick if you're looking for something simple and basic.
Belkin HDMI 2.0
The Belkin HDMI 2.0 cable is excellent for connecting gaming consoles, computers, and other devices to the large screen. It supports HDMI 2.0 technology and is capable of 4K@60Hz smooth playback.
Keyboards
Using the on-screen keyboard is frustrating and time-consuming. Pressing the wrong button could force you into typing the entire phrase again, causing even more frustration. Luckily, most devices let you use Siri to type in the things you want to say and write, but a keyboard is still the best solution for situations like this.
Logitech K600 TV
The Logitech K600 TV wireless keyboard is one of our favorite device. It can easily be paired via Bluetooth, and it lets you easily navigate your streaming devices, consoles, laptops and computers with ease.
Logitech K400 Plus
The Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard gives you comfortable control of your PC to TVs, and streaming devices. It has a simple unifying receiver that plugs into a USB port. It can last for up to 18 months on a single charge and works for up to 33ft away.
REIIE H9+
If you're after something compact and an all-in-one, then the REIIE H9+ is an excellent option. It has 73 keys QWERTY keyboard, and a touchpad. It's easy to use, can fit everywhere, and it can last a long time on a single charge.
Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen., 2022)
Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) is the latest streaming box from Apple. It's now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, and it can even play Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max.
Apple TV 4K
Apple’s 2021 Apple TV 4K is the perfect complement for Apple users who want to enjoy their favorite streaming services at home. It delivers an outstanding media experience and supports the most popular streaming services available.