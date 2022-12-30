The new Apple TV HD and 4K streaming devices are some of the best devices, and here we collected the best accessories to enhance your experience.

The latest Apple TV (3rd generation, 2022) comes with a ton of power under the hood, and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic (the same chip powering the iPhone 13) chipset and tvOS 16. The new devices support HDR and 4K Dolby Vision playback with high-frame rates. They provide excellent performance out of the box and are some of the smoothest devices on the market. The Apple TV 3rd generation comes with two models, one without 4K and an ethernet port, and another with it.

If you want to take advantage of a corded and uninterrupted connection, that’s the one we recommend you go for. In any other case, the standard Apple TV is also a great device. We also have an excellent guide of the best streaming devices you can buy right now!

Can't make up your mind between the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) vs Apple TV 4K (2nd generation)?

Gaming controllers

The latest Apple TV (3rd generation) is equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset, which has a lot of power. It’s capable of playing a lot of graphics-intensive mobile games, most of which can be played with a gaming controller. Lucky for you, you might already have one that you can connect via Bluetooth, but if you’re after an alternative, here are your best options.

Siri Remote accessories

The new Siri Remote finally comes with a USB Type-C port on the bottom, making charging easier than ever. Sadly, you’ll still have to pick up a different cable, assuming you want to simultaneously charge your iPhone and Siri remote. Here are some of our favorite and best accessories that you can buy for the Siri Remote.

elago R2 Slim (Siri Remote) The elago R2 Slim case is made of silicone. It's available in three colors, and it provides great general protection against scratches. It's compatible with the new Apple TV Siri remote, and it has precise cutouts for all the ports and IR sensor. See at Amazon

elago R3 (Siri Remote) The R3 case is made of silicone, and it provides excellent overall protection. Its available in four colors, and the grippy texture on the back makes it easier to hold and use. There are also precise cutouts for the charging port and IR sensor. See at Amazon

Spigen Silicone Fit (Siri Remote) The Spigen Silicone Fit case is made of silicone and provides excellent overall protection against scratches and scuffs. It also has a special space to store an AirTag, helping you find the remote easily. See at Amazon

Fintie case (Siri Remote) The Fintie case is shockproof, and made out of silicone. It provides great general protection from falls, scuffs, and scratches. It's available in 12 different colors, letting you customize the looks of your Siri Remote. See at Amazon

Belkin Braided USB-C Cable A great option to consider if you have a power adapter with a USB-A output, since it is compatible with almost any device you can think of, and it will last for a while, thanks to its reinforced structure. $19.99 at Amazon

Anker 333 USB-C cable The Anker 333 USB-C cable includes two 3.3ft long charging cables. Both of these support up to 100W charging speeds, making them ideal for tablets, smartphones, and even laptops. It's available in three colors and three sizes. $19.99 at Amazon

Anker USB-C cable (2-pack) The Anker USB-C cable with two of the same USB-C to USB-A cables included in the box. Each of these are 6ft long, excellent for charging on-the-go and at home. It supports fast charging for up to 15W (3A/5V) and works with most smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. $13.99 at Amazon

Baseus USB-C 100W cable (2-pack) The Baseus USB-C cable comes in a 2-pack and supports up to 100W. It can easily charge up your favorite gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as the Nintendo Switch and other devices. If you're after a bargain, this is a perfect alternative. $16.99 at Amazon

UGREEN USB-C 100W cable (2-pack) The UGREEN 100W USB-C to USB-C cable is perfect for charging your smartphone, laptop, tablet, gaming console, and other gadgets. The 2-pack cable comes in various sizes, ranging from 1.6ft up to 10ft. $16.99 at Amazon

Smart TVs

The Apple TV is an excellent device, but you also need a good TV, capable of displaying all the HDR10+ content from your favorite streaming services. To do that, we picked some of our favorite smart TVs, capable of showing you shows and your favorite movies in the highest quality possible.

TV mounts

TV mounts aren’t necessary, but they could reduce the need to cable manage, and they can easily tuck away the Apple TV out of sight and out of mind. If you prefer a modern and clean setup with no-nonsense, it’s a must-have!

TotalMount Apple TV Mount The TotalMount Apple TV mount is affordable and supports the latest Apple TV streaming devices. It can easily attach to the back of your smart TV, hiding all the cables and the box. There are also additional vents, helping prevent overheating, and keeping the temperatures cool for a more comfortable experience. See at Amazon

ReliaMount Apple TV Mount Similar to other mounts, the ReliaMount attaches to the back of the TV with a special adhesive layer. It's easy to install, and it doesn't require holes in the wall, or any other tools. It's compatible with the 2021 Apple TV devices. See at Amazon

elago Apple TV Mount The elago Apple TV mount works with all Apple TV 2021 and older models. The mount lets you easily screw the Apple TV on the back of the monitor, hang it from the ceiling, or magnetically attach it to other objects. See at Amazon

HDMI cables

You'll need an HDMI cable to connect the Apple TV to your TV. Sadly, Apple only includes the power cord with its devices, meaning you have to shell out even more for a cable to make it work.

Belkin HDMI 2.1 The Belkin HDMI 2.1 cable provides a lightning-fast performance. It's also 2.1 UHD certified and can do up to 48Gbps transfer speeds. It works with Apple TV, computers, and other streaming devices, and it even supports 4K@120Hz, or 8K@60Hz. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics HDMI The Amazon Basics HDMI cable is excellent for connecting TVs, computers, and streaming devices. It supports 4K@60Hz, and it's excellent for previous-generation gaming consoles. This is a great pick if you're looking for something simple and basic. See at Amazon

Belkin HDMI 2.0 The Belkin HDMI 2.0 cable is excellent for connecting gaming consoles, computers, and other devices to the large screen. It supports HDMI 2.0 technology and is capable of 4K@60Hz smooth playback. See at Amazon

Keyboards

Using the on-screen keyboard is frustrating and time-consuming. Pressing the wrong button could force you into typing the entire phrase again, causing even more frustration. Luckily, most devices let you use Siri to type in the things you want to say and write, but a keyboard is still the best solution for situations like this.

Logitech K600 TV The Logitech K600 TV wireless keyboard is one of our favorite device. It can easily be paired via Bluetooth, and it lets you easily navigate your streaming devices, consoles, laptops and computers with ease. See at Amazon

Logitech K400 Plus The Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard gives you comfortable control of your PC to TVs, and streaming devices. It has a simple unifying receiver that plugs into a USB port. It can last for up to 18 months on a single charge and works for up to 33ft away. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

REIIE H9+ If you're after something compact and an all-in-one, then the REIIE H9+ is an excellent option. It has 73 keys QWERTY keyboard, and a touchpad. It's easy to use, can fit everywhere, and it can last a long time on a single charge. See at Amazon

