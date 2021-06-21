The Apple Pencil 2nd generation is compatible with the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was announced earlier this year. Rumors had pointed towards a new, improved Apple Pencil, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Apple made the Apple Pencil compatible with the new iPad Pro that packs a lot more power than the 4th generation from last year. However, it’s important to note there are a lot of applications out there that can’t yet take advantage of that much power, which is why a lot of people aren’t thinking of upgrading this year, or at least not yet. That’s set to change in the future as more apps start supporting Apple Silicon.
If you’re thinking of upgrading, or simply want to just protect your expensive purchase, it’s best to put a case on it to prevent accidental scratches or drops. Our list contains some of the best Apple Pencil cases we could find on Amazon. There are some premium cases, some that improve the grip, ones that make it look like an actual pencil, anti-slip ones and more.
It has a stylish look and a grippy feel. It even includes 3 nib covers.
It’s lightweight, comes in multiple colors and has a slim form factor.
It comes with 2 nib covers and even has a cute cat cap, at an affordable price.
Classic design meets with a grippy feel that can attach magnetically.
It has a slim design, anti-slip grip and a unique color to fit your style.
It has an ultra slim design and a stylish two tone look.
This ergonomic design comes with two nibs and is available in multiple colors for more customization.
It has a unique, eye-catchy design and it’s easy to install. Made out of silicone for more protection.
It’s lightweight, thin and colorful. It supports wireless charging and the double tap function.
It has a sleek and minimal look, as well as a dust-free coating for a better feel.
Ergonomically designed for more traction and a better grip.
It’s a slim, lightweight and minimal case for an overall great protection.
As you can see, we’ve included a wide variety of cases and covers. Some are minimal, ergonomic, sleek looking or grip improving. The choice is yours, but if you’re a content creator or an artist, you’ll probably know that ergonomics and grippiness are very important, so that’s likely what we would recommend looking into. If you’re a casual artist, there are minimal and colorful options that let you customise the looks to fit your style.
Apple's latest and most precise pen. It's highly responsive and provides the natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument.