The Apple Pencil 2nd generation is compatible with the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was announced earlier this year. Rumors had pointed towards a new, improved Apple Pencil, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Apple made the Apple Pencil compatible with the new iPad Pro that packs a lot more power than the 4th generation from last year. However, it’s important to note there are a lot of applications out there that can’t yet take advantage of that much power, which is why a lot of people aren’t thinking of upgrading this year, or at least not yet. That’s set to change in the future as more apps start supporting Apple Silicon.

If you’re thinking of upgrading, or simply want to just protect your expensive purchase, it’s best to put a case on it to prevent accidental scratches or drops. Our list contains some of the best Apple Pencil cases we could find on Amazon. There are some premium cases, some that improve the grip, ones that make it look like an actual pencil, anti-slip ones and more.

SUPCASE Silicone Protective Case Stylish and grippy It has a stylish look and a grippy feel. It even includes 3 nib covers. Buy from Amazon Promoted

AHASTYLE Duotone Case For the pencil look It’s lightweight, comes in multiple colors and has a slim form factor. Buy from Amazon

Silicone Case with cap holder For the affordable It comes with 2 nib covers and even has a cute cat cap, at an affordable price. Buy from Amazon

SUPCASE Silicone Protective Case Anti-Slip, Rose-Gold Grip It has a slim design, anti-slip grip and a unique color to fit your style. Buy from Amazon Promoted

Delidigi Pencil Case Two tone It has an ultra slim design and a stylish two tone look. Buy from Amazon

AhaStyle Cute Silicone Soft Cover Cute and colorful It has a unique, eye-catchy design and it’s easy to install. Made out of silicone for more protection. Buy from Amazon

YINVA Protective Cover Colorful It’s lightweight, thin and colorful. It supports wireless charging and the double tap function. Buy from Amazon

UPPERCASE Silicone Case Sleek and minimal It has a sleek and minimal look, as well as a dust-free coating for a better feel. Buy from Amazon

UKCOCO Pen cover Minimal It’s a slim, lightweight and minimal case for an overall great protection. Buy from Amazon

As you can see, we’ve included a wide variety of cases and covers. Some are minimal, ergonomic, sleek looking or grip improving. The choice is yours, but if you’re a content creator or an artist, you’ll probably know that ergonomics and grippiness are very important, so that’s likely what we would recommend looking into. If you’re a casual artist, there are minimal and colorful options that let you customise the looks to fit your style.

