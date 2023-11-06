Apple's iPad lineup comprises some of the best tablets available today. The lineup includes a range of fantastic tablets catering to various needs, from the affordable iPad 9th Gen for students to the top-tier iPad Pro for professionals. However, the iPad experience seems incomplete without the Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil allows you to take notes, draw, annotate, and use your iPad with fluidity.
However, Apple's lineup of Apple Pencils can be a bit confusing. Features vary between the 1st Gen and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, and even though the new USB-C Apple Pencil was recently announced, it lacks certain capabilities present in the 1st Gen. Not to forget that Apple Pencils tend to be pricey. Thankfully, there are several alternative stylus options available for iPads, and in this article, we'll explore the best alternatives to the Apple Pencil.
Logitech CrayonReliable Choice
Adonit Note+ 2Editor's Choice
Zagg Pro StylusPremium Pick
Adonit NeoBest Value
ESR Stylus Pen for iPadAffordable and Reliable
Best Apple Pencil like stylus for iPad
-
Logitech CrayonReliable Choice
This stylus uses technology borrowed from Apple Pencil, albeit in a different body. If you're not looking to spend as much on the second-generation stylus or prefer having a substantial feeling stylus in your hand, the Crayon is a good choice.
-
Adonit Note+ 2Editor's Choice
The Adonit Note+ 2 stylus offers support for a wide range of iPad models, all the way from iPad 6th Gen to the latest iPad Pro. This stylus offers many high-end features, such as palm rejection, tilt recognition and even pressure sensitivity, like the Apple Pencil Gen 2.
-
Zagg Pro StylusPremium Pick$42 $70 Save $28
ZAGG Pro Stylus offers a premium feel as well as high-end features like tilt recognition and palm rejection. It offers a long battery life and USB-C charging with magnetic attachment. There is also a new ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 with Qi wireless charging.
-
Adonit NeoBest Value
Another great offering from Adonit is the company's Neo stylus for iPad. It works with all the iPad models from 2018 and keeps essential features like attaching magnetically and palm rejection for half the price. It has compatibility with all productivity apps such as Notability, Linea, Procreate and more.
-
ESR Stylus Pen for iPadAffordable and Reliable$20 $29 Save $9
If you want an affordable iPad stylus from a trusted brand, consider the ESR Stylus Pen for iPad. It delivers premium features such as Tilt Sensitivity and Palm Rejection without breaking the bank, along with many other useful functionalities.
-
Adonit Dash 3With Pen-like Form Factor$40 $50 Save $10
If you're looking for a stylus that offers a pen-like form factor all while keeping essential features, the Adonit Dash 3 is a great choice. It offers a long battery life and is one of the best value-for-money stylus for the iPad.
-
Metapen iPad PencilApple Pencil Lookalike
If you're looking for a stylus for your iPad that offers the same look as Apple Pencil, the Metapen iPad Pencil is a great choice. It offers USB-C port for charging and supports most of the iPad models. It attaches magnetically to your iPad and is available in a number of colors.
-
DEWALT 3-in-1 Stylus PenBest 3-in-1 Stylus
For occasional stylus needs combined with everyday pen use, the DEWALT 3-in-1 Stylus Pen is your top choice. It includes a built-in stylus for iPad, handy for tasks like signing documents, and also features a built-in pen for everyday writing.
Which Apple Pencil alternative should you buy?
If you've gone through the list and are still not able to decide which Apple Pencil alternative is the best for you, here's our recommendation:
- Best Cheap Apple Pencil Alternative: If you're on a budget and need a more affordable option than the Apple Pencil, consider buying the ESR Stylus Pen for iPad. It offers the key features of the Apple Pencil at a fraction of the cost. Another excellent choice is the Metapen iPad Pencil.
- Stylus with Apple Pencil like features: If you desire the advanced capabilities of the Apple Pencil but prefer a more budget-friendly option, consider the Zagg Pro Stylus or the Adonit Note+ 2. These styluses provide high-end features at a lower price.
- Out-of-the-Box Apple Pencil Alternatives: If you want a stylus for your iPad that offers additional functionalities, think about getting the DEWALT 3-in-1 Stylus Pen. It comes with a basic stylus for occasional tasks like signing documents and includes a built-in pen for everyday use.
Now that you've chosen the perfect Apple Pencil-like stylus for your iPad, you should consider getting a protective case that also offers a convenient storage space for your stylus. Head over to this page to check out the best cases for your iPad.
-
iPad 10th Generation$399 $449 Save $50
The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more.
-
iPad Air (5th Generation)$500 $600 Save $100
iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.
-
iPad Pro 11-inch (2022)
Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro comes with the all-new powerful M2 chipset. It also supports Apple Pencil's new hover feature. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.
-
iPad 9th Generation$399 $479 Save $80
The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.