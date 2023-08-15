Android smartphone makers announced many new flagship phones in 2023. Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and many other key players introduced new devices with impressive hardware and lots of new functionality, and you may be wondering which of the Android devices might be the best for you. Samsung and OnePlus both announced their flagships in February, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the OnePlus 11, which are among the best phones you can get your hands on today. You’ve come to the right place if you’re in the market for a new device, or you want to upgrade a loved one or a friend.

We have a massive selection of high-end devices to choose from, and we have a fairly long list detailing the best Android smartphones that money can buy, including a few new foldables. Since our list strictly focuses on Android devices, we included some of our other guides below that will direct you to different guides, in case you’re after an iPhone, or devices from other brands that may not have made it to the list.

Here are the best Android smartphones you can buy right now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Best Overall $450 $1200 Save $750 The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. Pros Gorgeous display

Excellent performance

Great battery life

S Pen Cons Price

Charging should be much faster in 2023 $1000 at Amazon $1049 at Best Buy $450 at Samsung

Assuming you don’t have a strict budget and you want the latest and the greatest, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might be the device you’re looking for. It’s the best high-end smartphone Samsung has to offer in 2023. The S23 Ultra is powerful, efficient, and one of the best in its category.

It boasts a 6.8-inch display with support for the S Pen stylus, has an excellent camera setup, an all-day battery life, and powerful performance to let you play the most demanding games without breaking a sweat. The S23 Ultra support fast wired and wireless charging, and has a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP periscope telephoto, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra does not come cheap, and it retails for an eye-watering $1,200 in the US. That’s a lot of money for a flagship, and we can’t blame you if you skip the device altogether, or wait for promotional offers to come into play to reduce the price. However, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 are also here. While they have a slightly less improved battery size, display, and camera setup, they’re excellent alternatives for different budgets and hands.

If you’re in the market for the best of the best, the S23 Ultra is the way to go. But if you want to spend less, and don’t need all the features from the Ultra, the other two Galaxies might be better options.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Best from Google $699 $899 Save $200 The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results. Pros Great performance

Responsive and bright display

Improved battery life Cons Slow charging $699 at Amazon $899 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro borrows a lot of aesthetics from its predecessor, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Pixel 6 Pro was a great device, and the Pixel 7 Pro is even better. It sports the Google Tensor G2 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It’s an excellent flagship device, and it’s offered for less than some other well-known brands’ smartphones.

It has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary, a 48MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. It’s fair to say, Google is still one of the best at optimizing camera, and the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera smartphones on the market today.

The device also has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 23W wired and 23W wireless charging. The company says it can go from 0-50% in 30 minutes, and the phone can usually last a good day for power users. The Pixel 7 Pro is perfect for those looking for a minimalist, powerful smartphone that work perfectly well out of the box. The phone ticks all the boxes, and it’s an excellent all-rounder.

If you don’t need the extra sensor, the larger display, and battery, the Google Pixel 7 might be a better alternative for your wallet and hands. It costs significantly less than the Pro model, and it offers most of the essentials, including timely updates, an excellent camera setup, the same great battery life, and stock Android with some Pixel goodies.

OnePlus 11 Runner-up: A flagship for less $750 $800 Save $50 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. Pros Beautiful display

Two-day battery

Great performance and hardware Cons Camera quality could be improved

It lacks support for wireless charging $750 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy

OnePlus had a few rough years, but the company is back with the OnePlus 11. The phone sports high-end components, including the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a large 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple camera setup.

One of the highlights of the OnePlus 11 is the battery. It has a 5,000 mAh cell which might seem the same as any other phone, but it supports 100W fast wired charging (80W in the US) that lets you charge the phone in just 30 minutes. The OnePlus 11 returns the alert slider, and it’s offered at a price that is considered affordable, at around $700.

The OnPlus 11 also has a Hasselblad camera that brings the unique color science with some other small improvements. While it’s still behind the likes of Samsung and Google, it usually takes some impressive photos.

We’d recommend the OnePlus 11 for anyone looking for an alternative for less, assuming you’re happy with OxygenOS 13, the $700 price tag, and the lack of wireless charging. Overall, the OnePlus 11 is an excellent device, and it’s a great alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S23+, and the Google Pixel 7.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) Premium Motorola Flagship $700 $800 Save $100 Motorola Edge+ 2023 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a beautiful looking 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It even features a set of three cameras on the back that gives it a lot of versatility. And for $799, it's one of the most bang for the buck devices available in 2023. Pros Great design and quality

Excellent performance

Good battery life Cons The curved display isn't for everyone

Software support isn't on par with Samsung or Google $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

You might be surprised to see the Motorola Edge+ 2023 on this list, but there are a lot of good reasons it deserves a spot here. First and foremost, it’s a great all-rounder, and it offers high-end components at an affordable price tag that’s below the likes of Google and Samsung.

The Moto Edge+ is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a beefy 5,100 mAh battery and 66W wired, and 15W wireless charging. It has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate, and it’s IP68 rated against dust and water. There are gentle curves all around the front of the device, which might not be for everyone, yet, we love the look of it as it offers a seamless and smooth design that doesn’t appear to mess with the usability of the phone.

The Moto Edge+ performs well, and the camera takes decent photos, and it’s a massive step up from previous generation Moto devices. It still lacks behind the big names, but it’s roughly on par with OnePlus. In terms of software, Motorola continues to offer a near-stock Android experience with very little bloatware, and we’d recommend the Edge+ as an alternative for those who want a seamless experience for less.

HONOR Magic5 Pro One of the Best Camera Smartphones The HONOR Magic5 Pro is one of the best flagship devices in 2023. It has a beautiful 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with accurate colors, an impressive 50MP camera setup on the back, a long-lasting battery life with fast charging, and a gorgeous design. If you're after raw power and one of the best devices for photography, the Magic5 Pro is an excellent choice. Pros Gorgeous design

Stellar performance

Beautiful camera quality

Long battery life Cons Unavailable in North America

Slippery without a case $950 at Amazon (UK) $950 at Honor

The HONOR Magic5 Pro is a high-end flagship from HONOR, and it’s the most powerful device the company has to offer in 2023. The Magic5 Pro takes beautiful photos whether its day or night, and it can last a full day on a single charge without a problem. It’s an excellent all around flagship, and it’s an excellent alternative for those living in Europe and select parts of Asia.

The Magic5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage. It has a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has an excellent triple 50MP setup that lets you capture breathtaking photos, whether that’s day or night, close or far away.

The phone has a beefy 5,100 mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, and it can comfortably last a day with heavy usage, and even two days, though your mileage may vary. HONOR stepped up its game to a whole new level in 2023, and the Magic5 Pro is an easy recommendation. However, perhaps the one downside is that it’s not available in North America. It’s an excellent alternative to Samsung and Google phones, and it generally costs less than the main flagships from other manufacturers.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate The Best Gaming Smartphone $1375 $1599 Save $224 The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is one of the best gaming smartphones in 2023. It comes with a flagship chipset, a highly responsive 165Hz display, pressure-sensitive zones, and an air vent to help you get the best gaming experience. Pros Large 165Hz AMOLED display

Excellent gaming features, cooling, and pressure-sensitive zones

Great performance & large battery

IP54 rating Cons It's massive

Price $1375 at Amazon

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is an excellent gaming smartphone, and we’ve given it the best overall gaming smartphone rating. It’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a cooking air vent, pressure-sensitive zones, and even a second OLED display on the back to complement the gaming aesthetics. Despite the cooling vent and additional screen, the phone is IP54 rated, meaning that water and dust shouldn’t be a real issue.

The Phone 7 Ultimate has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a beefy 6,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. It supports 65W fast wired charging, and it can charge up in just 42 minutes, according to ASUS. If you’re after one of the best gaming smartphones that lets you play for hours without running out of battery or sacrificing the performance, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate might be the phone for you.

RedMagic 8S Pro One of the Best Gaming Phones The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro is the company's latest gaming smartphone. It's powered by an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, features up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It has physical shoulder triggers, RGB lights on the back, and even a physical cooling fan. If you play games on your Android device a lot, this is the best phone for you. Pros Great display

Fast performance

Fast charging & long battery life Cons Software could be improved

Camera could be better $799 at Amazon View at REDMAGIC

​​​​​​​The nubia REDMAGIC 8S Pro is one of the best gaming smartphones around, and it comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC with plenty of memory and storage to keep you going. It has RGB lights on the back, a cooling fan, and pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons on the side to make FPS games easier.

The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It’s perfect for watching movies and enjoying long gaming sessions, enabling you to see everything in high detail and with high graphics settings. The REDMAGIC 8S Pro comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging, and it can go from 0-100% in just 35 minutes, according to nubia.

The REDMAGIC 8S Pro is ideal for those who want a reliable and affordable gaming smartphone with high-end specifications. It provides an excellent performance, and it’s significantly cheaper than some flagship devices from other manufacturers, such as Google, Samsung, and even OnePlus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Best Flip Phone in 2023 $1000 $1120 Save $120 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. Pros Beautiful design

Large cover screen

Great performance

Excellent camera Cons Slow charging

Price increase outside of the US $1000 at Samsung $1120 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

​​​​​​​Samsung further refined its flip phone, and it made it better with an even larger cover display, a new hinge mechanism, and a more efficient and powerful processor. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3.4-inch cover screen, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. It has a large, 6.7-inch main display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s the best flip phone from Samsung yet.

It offers high-end performance in a slim, foldable form factor, and the large cover screen makes it possible to use the phone for far more things than before. Users can now use selected third-party apps, take better selfies using the main cameras on the back, and access their widgets and information without squinting.

We recommend the Flip 5 for anyone looking to try the foldable flip phone in a modern device, and those looking for a compact, portable form factor that can sit in pockets more easily than traditional smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is fun to use and has all the specifications to make it one of the best Android foldable smartphones in 2023.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) The Best Foldable from Motorola The Motorola Razr+ (2023) (also known as Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is the company's latest flip-style foldable. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display, a 3.6-inch cover screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12MP and 13MP cameras, and much more. Pros Crease-less, beautiful displays

Thin and light

Great software features Cons It's a bit pricey

Software support not as long as the competition

No ingress protection $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

​​​​​​​The Motorola Razr+ (also known as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in some regions) is an excellent alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and it has a decent camera setup and great battery life. It has a large 6.9-inch main screen, and a massive 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen, making excellent use of the space when the phone is closed shut.

The Razr+ is available in most regions, including North America, Europe, and parts of Asia, and it’s one of the best alternatives to the Flip 5. It does, however, cost slightly more than Samsung’s flagship. That aside, it’s a compelling device with great features, and if you’re after a flip phone that does everything, and has a more stock Android user interface, this is the phone you should consider.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Best Foldable in 2023 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. Pros Beautiful large displays

Superb performance

Great overall battery life Cons Minor refinement over Z Fold 4

Expensive

Slow charging speeds $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

​​​​​​​Samsung may not have changed the game with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but it sure made some small refinements to entice new users into joining the foldable smartphone market. The Fold 5 stands out with its unique design, and this year, Samsung finally managed to make the phone fold shut, without a gap in the middle.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it has a 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display. Both screens offer excellent viewing angles, colors, and brightness, and are excellent for playing demanding games and movies for extended periods. The device is efficient, and the main screen also supports the S Pen stylus that lets users draw, make notes, and do sketches.

The Fold 5 also has a competitive camera setup, and while it won’t blow $1,000 phones out of the water, it’s more than capable of taking casual photos in all lighting conditions. It can last about a good day on a single charge, or even more, depending on the usage, and it’s the best Samsung foldable yet.

Google Pixel Fold The Best Foldable from Google The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware and software on the market. The device features a 5.8-inch cover display and a big 7.6-inch foldable display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and is backed by a 4,821 mAh battery. Pros Beautiful design and display

Large cover screen

Comes with all the Pixel features we love

Supports wireless charging Cons Expensive

Cover screen might be too wide for some $1800 at Amazon

Google did many things right this year and in 2022, and the company managed to put not one, but two of its devices on our best Android smartphone list. Building up momentum with the excellent Pixel 7 series, Google announced the Pixel Fold at its Google I/O 2023 event back in June 2023.

The Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch OLED cover screen, and a 7.6-inch OLED, 120Hz main screen. It follows the design language of the Pixel 7 series, and it even changes it slightly, though it’s undoubtedly a Pixel. It’s powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, it’s IPX8 water resistant, and it has an excellent triple camera setup that can take on the highest-end flagship phones in 2023.

The Pixel Fold also has a large battery, and while it lacks support for a proper fast charging solution, it’s a device that can generally be used for an entire day without an issue. It’s ideal for anyone looking to get their hands on their first foldable device, and those who always wanted a folding phone running near stock Android with prompt updates, directly from Google.

Honor Magic Vs Best Foldable Alternative $1372 $1400 Save $28 HONOR Magic Vs is a great foldable smartphone offering some of the finest hardware on the market. So, if you're looking for a gadget that you can use for several years, it won't disappoint. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes with a capable triple-camera array that captures great images and won't disappoint, making it a great choice. Pros Wide cover display and compact form factor

Excellent camera setup

Large battery and 66W fast charging

Excellent performance Cons No IP rating

It lacks wireless charging

Unavailable in North America $1372 at Amazon (UK) $1400 at HONOR (UK)

​​​​​​​The HONOR Magic Vs is available in Europe and Asia, and it’s an excellent alternative for the majority of users looking to try out the foldable form factor. The Vs is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and it has a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen and a 7.9-inch OLED main display. It’s powerful, has a great camera setup, and it’s an excellent alternative for those looking for a device that costs less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

HONOR also recently announced the successor, the HONOR Magic V2, which is one of the thinnest and lightest foldable smartphones on the market. However, the device isn’t yet available outside of Europe. It’s only a matter of time until it becomes available; however, in the meantime, we’ll continue to recommend the Magic Vs as it costs just £1,400 in the UK, well below the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s £1,750 price tag.

Which Android phone should you buy?

Depending on your needs, preferences, and budget, we recommend you consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, and their subsequent models in the series. The Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23, and Google Pixel 7 are excellent devices that cost less, and the OnePlus 11, Moto Edge+, and HONOR Magic5 Pro all offer exceptional value and an overall experience for less.

The gaming smartphones are best suited for gamers who want to level up their experience, and those not particularly interested in taking photos. These devices do well in general, but are not usually intended for those who are looking for the best overall smartphone, instead, it’s for those who want the best overall performance with features to help them play better and more competitively.

Folding phones have also come a long way, and Android is the only platform that offers high-end devices. Whether you’re after a flip phone or another form factor, there are plenty of options to choose from. Samsung undoubtedly provides the best foldable devices, but other players such as Motorola and Google caught up, offering excellent alternatives. These are better at some things, and if you want the best flip phone, you’ll have a choice of picking between the Moto Razr+ or the Galaxy Z Flip 5. If you want a multitasking powerhouse, the Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are some of the best devices in their categories right now.