If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a list of the best phones money can buy. We’ve also got a list of the best iPhones in case Android isn’t your preferred operating system. Our list includes some of the best Samsung Galaxy phones and many other devices from other manufacturers who stand out with their high quality software, hardware, camera and excellent performance.

If you’re on a tight budget, this is also a perfect list for you, since there are a few affordable and cheap devices on the list as well. We always try to include the best devices we know are trusted by you, and by our expert staff. We’ve done all of the research and testing for you, so you can just sit back and go through this list.

The Best Android Phone: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s latest and most premium flagship device, and one of the best Android phones on the market. It’s also the first non-Note device to support the S-Pen, and it has a large 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz support. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 128GB storage, so there’s plenty of space to store all of your cat photos. The 5,000 mAh battery ensures it can last a full day, which is very handy since you’ll likely want to use all of the cameras on the back to take some breathtaking photos both day and night.

Runner-Up: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has most of the same features as its larger and more premium sibling, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The main difference comes with the camera and S-Pen support, but if you know you won’t use them often, this seems like the best option, not to mention you could also save a lot of money.

The Galaxy S21 Plus comes with a large 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz fast refresh rate display. It’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a triple camera setup that lets you capture every moment in all lighting conditions.

Great Value: OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 has the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB or 12GB of memory, depending on the configuration you’re going for. There are also 128GB and 256GB storage options to choose from. It’s one of the most powerful Android phones you can buy right now, and it has a massive 6.55-inch display and a 4,500mAh battery. It has all the power you need to play games, browse the internet and to talk to your friends on social media.

Runner-Up: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is still a great purchase, especially if you can find it at a discounted price. It has last year’s Snapdragon 865 chipset and 6/8GB of RAM. It has a large 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz high refresh rate display. The triple rear camera setup provides flagship quality images and the 4,500mAh battery ensures it can last a full day on a single charge.

Best Camera: Google Pixel 5

Google’s last year Pixel 5 was far from being a high-end device, but it proved itself to be an excellent option for those who wanted to save money, but still thrived for a flagship level experience. It has a large 6-inch 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 765G with 5G, 8GB of memory and a large 4,080mAh battery. The camera on the Pixel 5 still stands out and it’s one of the best on the market, and it finally also includes a wide angle sensor that lets you fit even more objects in a single image.

The Best for Gaming: Asus ROG Phone 5

Released back in April 2021, the Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8/12/16GB memory options and 128GB of storage. It has a massive 6,000mAh battery and a triple 64MP, 12MP, 5MP camera layout on the rear. The selfie shooter is 24MP, in case you want to stream yourself playing League of Legends, or any other graphics intensive games.

Best Affordable: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G might only be a mid-ranger with a Snapdragon 750G chipset with 6/8GB of memory, but it really is an affordable flagship. It’s equipped with a large 6.5-inch 120Hz display, a 64MP normal, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and an additional 5MP depth sensor to shoot flagship quality images. It also has a 4,500mAh battery that will keep you powered for a full day, although a 25W fast charger can juice up the phone to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Best Budget: Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a might only come with mid-range specifications, but it provides a smooth experience and can last a long day on a single charge. It also has the main sensor of the Pixel flagship devices, so it’s one the cheapest devices on this list that can take the absolute best images.

Best Foldable: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched last year and while the new Z Fold 3 is around the corner, it’s still one of the best foldable devices you can easily pick up in the US today — and it’s also 5G capable. It’s a complete upgrade over its predecessor and has great battery life and excellent camera quality.

Best with a Stylus: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might not be equipped with the latest chipset anymore. But it still stands up to the more recent premium, high-end flagships with its powerful Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 12GB of memory and large 6.9-inch display. It also has a large 4,500mAh battery and triple shooter rear camera setup.

Our Recommendation

Our list of the best Android devices includes a wide variety of smartphones. There are a lot to choose from, and while I firmly believe you can’t go wrong with any of them, I’d personally recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus if you can afford it. It has most of the same functionality as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but at a more affordable price tag and without any major downsides or sacrifices.

If your budget is more on the tight side, the Samsung Galaxy A52 (non 5G) is an excellent device, as is the Galaxy S20 FE or the Google Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a also has the main camera of the flagship Pixel devices, so if you like the look of those devices, the Pixel is a clear winner here, assuming you’re fine with light gaming and mainly the essentials, performance-wise.