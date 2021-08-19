Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable flagship devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G – on August 11, last week. Samsung also introduced a trade-in program to entice more people into upgrading and giving its new foldable devices a try. It did this by allowing customers to trade in up to four devices. The deal sounds impressive, it can save you up to $800 on the new devices, making the new Galaxy Z series foldables significantly cheaper.

Assuming your devices are in great working condition, you could be getting a lot more money for your devices, than trading them in. You could get anywhere from an additional $10 to hundreds of extra dollars for your devices.

What is the Samsung Trade-in Program?

Samsung’s trade-in program is rather simple and easy to understand. You trade in your old devices, and you get some credit that you can use towards the purchase of your new shiny Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. It’s simple, right?

The service is targeted at those who are less tech-savvy, it’s aimed at those who don’t want to hassle and sell the devices on their own. It certainly has its place on the market, and a lot of people find it easy and a rather pleasant experience to get rid of old devices.

For people like myself, offers like this are simply just not worth it. A device such as the Google Pixel 4 XL is only worth $100, according to Samsung. That is if the device is in a usable condition with no cracks. A damaged Pixel 4 XL will only net you $30, and you can easily get more for a broken Pixel 4 XL by selling it yourself and paying a few fees here and there. Samsung will give you $175 for an 11-inch iPad Pro, which is a bad deal if you value your hard-earned cash.

The best way to earn a quick few bucks is by selling it yourself, and luckily, there are a lot of websites and other services that you can take advantage of to make some money from your old gadgets. Some of these services cost money to advertise or sell items, but there are also a lot of free alternatives out there that cost nothing at all.

Alternatives

We’ve decided to check out eBay, Swappa, and Craigslist to see which service offers the most money for your devices. For our quick research, we’ve looked for the Google Pixel 4 XL and the iPad Pro 11-inch from 2018.

eBay

Most of the devices we found were in Grade A and Grade B conditions when searching through eBay. That means that most smartphones had their original boxes, accessories and were overall in great condition, showing signs of use. In order to qualify, the devices could not be cracked or have water damage and any other faults that could result in major problems.

If you sold your device for $200, you would still end up with more than $170 in your pocket, which is $70 more than what Samsung offers. This includes shipping and other fees, but you can see where this is going. You could sell your device for more, allowing you to use more of that cash towards a new device. This is even more when selling an iPad Pro for $400, which would leave you at least $340 in your pocket – twice as much as what Samsung is offering.

Swappa

Swappa was very similar to eBay, and it offered “Good” condition devices, some without any additional accessories, and some with it. The devices were mostly intact, looking to be in good condition. Most of the devices here were also from smaller phone shops and were all unlocked. These devices were mainly the 64GB model, all offering a battery life of 90-95%, which often means 1-year of use.

Swappa is very similar to eBay, but many know it as a safe and cheaper method of selling devices online. Here’s a price comparison table that is directly from Swappa, which gives you an idea of how much you could be saving by selling your devices here.

Craigslist

All you need to sell your devices on Craigslists is to register for an account, and you’re practically ready to go. Posting your devices on this service is completely free of charge and doesn’t cost you a penny. However, there are some risks involved, such as having a stranger come to your house and any other harassment that can sometimes occur. It’s recommended that you always follow the best practices and have someone with you for safety. That being said, this is the best and cheapest way to sell devices, as you likely only have to deal with people asking for lower prices.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is also a worthy alternative, but it comes with the same risks as Craigslist.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Samsung trade-in program may be a great solution to get rid of a device very quickly and without any hassle, but you may be getting a lot less than what the item is worth. Selling it on your own comes with a few risks, and it could be time-consuming, depending on which service you pick, not to mention that it could also cost you a little bit of money in fees.

However, even when you add up the time it takes to publish a listing and the fees involved, you are often getting a lot more for your device than what a trade-in program would otherwise offer you. There are some caveats, Samsung offers competitive prices for iPhones and its own Samsung devices, which is unsurprising since it wants Samsung users to try the Galaxy Z series and wants as many people to switch from iPhones as many it can get.

All in all, if you are someone who doesn’t mind spending an extra half an hour to an hour researching the value of your device, you could be getting a lot more. If you’re fine with the trade-in value and don’t want the extra steps, Samsung isn’t terrible after all, though you should be aware of your options.

Here’s a table of our findings, using the Pixel 4 XL and the iPad Pro 11-inch from 2018 as an example.

Device Service Price Google Pixel 4 XL Samsung Trade-in $100 eBay $150-$250 Swappa $200-$265 Craigslist $200-$250 iPad Pro 11” Samsung Trade-in $175 eBay $400-$500 Swappa $400-$500 Craigslist –

