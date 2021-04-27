Apple AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. If you lose a device with AirTag on it, and it is out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down. Moreover, if a lost AirTag is found by someone, they can tap it using their iPhone or any NFC-capable device and be taken to a website that will display a contact phone number for the owner, if they have provided one. But for it all to work, you’ll need an accessory to attach your AirTag to your bag or luggage. Here are some of the best AirTags luggage tags you can buy right now.

Caseology For the Vault Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go. It is tough and durable, and the sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe. View at Amazon

DamonLight Loopy Loop This case cover is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone. It will protect from bumps, drop, and scratches. View at Amazon

Shangpin For the Stylish It is made from premium silicone TPU with anti-slip leather design. It will protect your AirTag against dust, bumps, drops and scratches without adding any bulk. View at Amazon

Uwariloy For the Unique Featuring the exclusive design, this case is easy to use and easy to carry. Plus, it is comfortable and durable. View at Amazon

Sazemood Metal Goodness This case is anti-sweat, scratch-resistant, and washable, easy to clean as it can be cleaned with a gentle wipe. View at Amazon

LWWL For the Rugged Bluetooth Tracker Cover is lightweight and small, so you are able to carry it anywhere you want. View at Amazon

Apple says that an AirTag doesn’t store location data or location history. Moreover, communication with the Find My network is end-to-end encrypted. Moreover, each AirTag is “designed with a set of proactive features that discourage unwanted tracking, an industry first,” says Apple. Moreover, iOS devices can also detect an AirTag that isn’t with its owner, and notify the user if an unknown AirTag is seen to be traveling with them from place to place over time. That way, you can get your lost luggage back.

Out of these AirTags luggage tags, we recommend the DamonLight Silicone Loop for AirTag. This case cover is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone, which will protect your AirTag from scratches, drop, and bumps. A variety of colors are available for you to choose the case you need. Many colors are suitable for your personalized Airtag. It can be matched with your different styles of clothes, appearing on different occasions. You don’t need an extra keychain as it can hang on any luggage you want to track.

Apple also announced a new iPhone color of the latest iPhone at its Spring Loaded event on April 20, 2021. It will go on sale starting April 30. The price remains the same as the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini colors.