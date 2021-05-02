Apple AirTags are here as the company’s first object tracker. An AirTag is essentially an extension of the company’s Find My app. If you misplace your item and it is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Plus, you can also ask Siri to find your item, and AirTag will play a sound if it is nearby. If you lose a device with AirTag on it, and it is out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down. However, for it all to work, you’ll need an accessory for your AirTag. To merge it with your keychain, you’ll need AirTag keyrings. We have compiled a list of the best AirTag keyrings you can buy right now.

Spigen Valentinus For the Stylish It is made of a durable layer of leather and finely knitted to closure. It comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere.

SHANGPIN For the Silicone lovers It is equipped with a metal durable carabiner clip, making it convenient to attach to a keychain.

Aircovered For the Sporty It comes with pro-grade silicone for maximum drop protection. It is made of flexible and soft liquid silicone.

LWWL For the Red-ness This Airtag case keychain uses environmentally friendly liquid silicone, which is sweat proof, scratch resistant and washable.

Uwariloy Metal Skin For the Fashionable Featuring the exclusive design, this case is easy to use and easy to carry. Plus, it is comfortable and durable.

CYRILL For the Elegant It employs a premium eco-friendly vegan leather case for daily usage. There is a firm button clasp for easy application.

Counlisha For the modish This leather case will ensure that your AirTag isn't scratched, broken or lost. It is convenient for connecting to a keychain, bag, suitcase and more.

Xinrimoy For the Affordable This protective cover is professionally designed for Airtags. It is made of comfortable soft liquid silicone.

Shiwojia Pack of four The protective cover comes with a keychain, which easily attach to your bag, purse or belt loop.

We recommend the Aircovered AirTag case. It is made of pro-grade silicone. It comes equipped with flexible and soft liquid silicone that has a smooth surface layer. It is easy to clean and is anti-fingerprint, scratch-resistant, and provides drop protection.

This Airtag skin cover features an independent design to be easy to use and carry. The keychain ring closure keeps the case stay closed and avoids the Airtag sliding out accidentally. You can bundle it with most things including a car key, dog leash, valuables, and more. It is one of the best AirTag keyrings.

We also recommend the Spigen Valentinus with a keychain ring. It is made of a durable layer of leather and finely knitted to closure. There is a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere. Plus, it is slim and sleek.

