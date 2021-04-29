AirTag, the Apple object tracker is finally here. It is essentially an extension of the company’s Find My app, which allows its users to locate their devices faster than just having to go through their house looking for their iPhone. The device uses an encrypted end-to-end anonymous network that includes more than a billion results, and allows users to locate missing things. Apple AirTag is a small accessory but it also needs an accessory of its own. It doesn’t come with a hole cutout to insert it into a keyring. So you’ll need an AirTag accessory to use it. We have compiled a list of the best AirTag accessories in the market right now.

    Aircovered AirTag Case

    For the Rugged

    It comes with pro-grade silicone for max-drop protection. It is made of flexible and soft liquid silicone.
    Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring

    Spigen Goodness

    It is made of a durable layer of leather and finely knitted to closure. It comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere.
    Counlisha Silicone Case

    For the Cuteness

    It is designed in Mickey Mouse style. The accessory is made of silicone to ensure your AirTag doesn't scratch or break.
    Uwariloy Metal Skin Cover

    For the Stylish

    Featuring the exclusive design, this case is easy to use and easy to carry. Plus, it is comfortable and durable.
    Counlisha Leather Case

    For the Fashionable

    This leather case will ensure that your AirTag isn't scratched, broken or lost. It is convenient for connecting to a keychain, bag, suitcase and more.
    Xinrimoy Case

    For the Sporty

    This protective cover is made of eco-friendly liquid silicone. It is sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and washable.
    gotor

    Another Leather Case

    The keychain loop is closed to bind it with most things. It is made of high-quality leather.
    DamonLight Silicone Loop

    Loopy Loop

    This case cover is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone. It will protect from bumps, drop, and scratches.
    Caseology

    A Vault

    Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go. It is tough and durable, and the sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe.

Our favorite is the DamonLight Silicone Loop for AirTag. You don’t need an extra keychain as it will hang on anything you want to track easily. It is made up of flexible, impact-resistant silicone, which is scratch and drop-resistant. The case comes in a variety of colors for your personalized Airtag, and can be matched with your different styles of clothes, appearing on different occasions, to decorate your watch and highlight your unique tastes. It is one of the best AirTag accessories. 

We also recommend the Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring Designed for AirTag. It is made of a durable layer of leather and finely knitted to closure. The secure button closure comes with cutouts to show off the AirTags. It has a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere. Plus, the case is sleek and slim, which keeps things bulk-free.

Alongside the AirTags, Apple also announced a new iPhone color of the latest iPhone. It will go on sale starting April 30. The price remains the same as the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini colors.




