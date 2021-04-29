AirTag, the Apple object tracker is finally here. It is essentially an extension of the company’s Find My app, which allows its users to locate their devices faster than just having to go through their house looking for their iPhone. The device uses an encrypted end-to-end anonymous network that includes more than a billion results, and allows users to locate missing things. Apple AirTag is a small accessory but it also needs an accessory of its own. It doesn’t come with a hole cutout to insert it into a keyring. So you’ll need an AirTag accessory to use it. We have compiled a list of the best AirTag accessories in the market right now.

Aircovered AirTag Case For the Rugged It comes with pro-grade silicone for max-drop protection. It is made of flexible and soft liquid silicone. View at Amazon

Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring Spigen Goodness It is made of a durable layer of leather and finely knitted to closure. It comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere. View at Amazon

Counlisha Silicone Case For the Cuteness It is designed in Mickey Mouse style. The accessory is made of silicone to ensure your AirTag doesn't scratch or break. View at Amazon

Uwariloy Metal Skin Cover For the Stylish Featuring the exclusive design, this case is easy to use and easy to carry. Plus, it is comfortable and durable. View at Amazon

Counlisha Leather Case For the Fashionable This leather case will ensure that your AirTag isn't scratched, broken or lost. It is convenient for connecting to a keychain, bag, suitcase and more. View at Amazon

Xinrimoy Case For the Sporty This protective cover is made of eco-friendly liquid silicone. It is sweat-proof, scratch-resistant, and washable. View at Amazon

gotor Another Leather Case The keychain loop is closed to bind it with most things. It is made of high-quality leather. View at Amazon

DamonLight Silicone Loop Loopy Loop This case cover is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone. It will protect from bumps, drop, and scratches. View at Amazon

Caseology A Vault Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go. It is tough and durable, and the sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe. View at Amazon

Our favorite is the DamonLight Silicone Loop for AirTag. You don’t need an extra keychain as it will hang on anything you want to track easily. It is made up of flexible, impact-resistant silicone, which is scratch and drop-resistant. The case comes in a variety of colors for your personalized Airtag, and can be matched with your different styles of clothes, appearing on different occasions, to decorate your watch and highlight your unique tastes. It is one of the best AirTag accessories.

We also recommend the Spigen Valentinus with Keychain Ring Designed for AirTag. It is made of a durable layer of leather and finely knitted to closure. The secure button closure comes with cutouts to show off the AirTags. It has a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere. Plus, the case is sleek and slim, which keeps things bulk-free.

