Apple AirTags are a lifesaver in today's world. They help us keep track of our belongings, so we don't have to worry about losing them. But what if you don't have an iPhone? Or what if you want a device that offers more features? Thankfully, there are plenty of other great item trackers on the market, and in this article, we'll show you some of the best alternatives to Apple AirTags.

AirTag Alternatives for iPhone That Work with Apple's Find My Network

Chipolo ONE Spot Editor's Choice Chipolo One Spot works exactly like Apple AirTag (with the company's Find My network) and comes in a sleek matte black design. Additionally, it offers a built-in ring hole, making it easier to attach to your beloved belongings. It is also water-resistant and features 120dB ring volume. $28 at Amazon $28 at Best Buy

Pebblebee Clip Best Bluetooth Range The Pebblebee Clip works with Apple Find My, and it helps you track your belongings using the Find My network. It has a range of up to 500ft, and the rechargeable battery can last for up to six months on a single charge. $30 at Amazon

ATUVOS Key Finder Locator Best Value ATUVOS Key Finder Locator is an affordable, small and durable alternative to Apple AirTag. It features IP67 water resistant and can withstand being dropped or lost. It also has a long battery life and a loud ring. $29 at Amazon

Eufy Security SmartTrack Link Affordable Alternative The eufy Security SmartTrack Link is a great affordable alternative to the Apple AirTag. It's small, lightweight, and has a loud ring that makes it easy to find. It also has a long battery life, so you won't have to worry about replacing it often. $19 at Amazon

Chipolo Card Spot Best Wallet Tracker Like most other tracking devices on this list, the Chipolo Card Spot works with the Apple Find My Network to help you locate misplaced items. The card can easily fit in your existing wallet, and can be used with Apple devices to track your wallet, luggage, passport, and other items. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

AirCard Long Battery Life AirCard tracker is the perfect wallet tracker for your iPhone. It fits right into one of the card slots of your wallet, features support for Apple's Find My network, comes with a premium glass & metal build, and offers up to two and a half years of battery life. See at Kickstarter

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card Slim and Portable The eufy Security SmartTrack Card is a great option for tracking your wallet or bag. It's small and thin, so it won't add any bulk to your belongings. It also has a long battery life and a loud ring. $29 at Amazon

Like Apple's AirTag, the trackers mentioned above utilize the Find My network to help you locate your beloved belongings. If, however, you're still not able to decide and are looking for some recommendations, here are our top picks:

: If you're looking for an item tracker that closely resembles Apple's AirTag, we suggest opting for the Chipolo One Spot. This item tracker functions similarly to AirTag but has additional features like a keyring hole and a loud alarm. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ATUVOS Key Finder Locator. It is cost-effective, boasts a sturdy build, and has an IP67 rating for added durability. Best Wallet Tracker: If you need an item tracker specifically for your wallet, consider the Eufy Security SmartTrack Card. It's slim and fits seamlessly into one of your card slots. Another excellent option is the AirCard, which boasts an impressive battery life of 2.5 years, a premium build, and an RFID blocker.

Items Trackers for Android That Work with Google's Find My Device Network

Chipolo ONE Point Chipolo ONE Point is one of the first item trackers to use Google's Find My Device network. Similar to Apple devices, you'll be able to locate your devices using this tracker right from the Find My Device app on your Android smartphone. Pre-orders for the device are open with shipping in mid-July. Amazon (Coming Soon) Chipolo (Pre-order Now)

Pebblebee Clip for Android Pebblebee Clip for Android is similar to Chipolo ONE Point. This item tracker supports Google's Find My Device network, which works similarly to Apple's AirTag. This gadget also offers a rechargeable battery, bright LEDs and IPX6 water resistance. Amazon (Coming Soon) Pebblebee (Pre-order Now)

At I/O 2023, Google announced that it is upgrading its Find My Device network to include third-party location-tracking options, much like Apple and Tile. Chipolo and Pebblebee were among the first companies to support this and have launched their own item trackers that support the Find My Device network on Android devices.

These devices work in a similar fashion to Apple's Find My network but specifically cater to Android users, allowing the users to keep track of their devices right from the Find My Device app on their smartphones. Pre-orders for these devices are now open, and shipping is expected to commence in mid-July.

Item Trackers Compatible with Both Android and iPhone

If you have both iPhone and Android devices in your household, the devices mentioned above are well-suited for you. Companies like Tile and Chipolo have their own location tracking networks, similar to Apple and Google, which help relay the item tracker's location to the user. In fact, Tile Mate and Tile Sticker are among our top recommendations for location-tracking devices, while Tracki GPS Tracker is also an excellent choice. Though, Tracki's location tracker requires a subscription fee for its LTE connection feature.