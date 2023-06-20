Quick Links
Apple AirTags are a lifesaver in today's world. They help us keep track of our belongings, so we don't have to worry about losing them. But what if you don't have an iPhone? Or what if you want a device that offers more features? Thankfully, there are plenty of other great item trackers on the market, and in this article, we'll show you some of the best alternatives to Apple AirTags.
AirTag Alternatives for iPhone That Work with Apple's Find My Network
Chipolo ONE SpotEditor's Choice
Chipolo One Spot works exactly like Apple AirTag (with the company's Find My network) and comes in a sleek matte black design. Additionally, it offers a built-in ring hole, making it easier to attach to your beloved belongings. It is also water-resistant and features 120dB ring volume.
Pebblebee ClipBest Bluetooth Range
The Pebblebee Clip works with Apple Find My, and it helps you track your belongings using the Find My network. It has a range of up to 500ft, and the rechargeable battery can last for up to six months on a single charge.
ATUVOS Key Finder LocatorBest Value
ATUVOS Key Finder Locator is an affordable, small and durable alternative to Apple AirTag. It features IP67 water resistant and can withstand being dropped or lost. It also has a long battery life and a loud ring.
Eufy Security SmartTrack LinkAffordable Alternative
The eufy Security SmartTrack Link is a great affordable alternative to the Apple AirTag. It's small, lightweight, and has a loud ring that makes it easy to find. It also has a long battery life, so you won't have to worry about replacing it often.
Chipolo Card SpotBest Wallet Tracker
Like most other tracking devices on this list, the Chipolo Card Spot works with the Apple Find My Network to help you locate misplaced items. The card can easily fit in your existing wallet, and can be used with Apple devices to track your wallet, luggage, passport, and other items.
AirCardLong Battery Life
AirCard tracker is the perfect wallet tracker for your iPhone. It fits right into one of the card slots of your wallet, features support for Apple's Find My network, comes with a premium glass & metal build, and offers up to two and a half years of battery life.
Eufy Security SmartTrack CardSlim and Portable
The eufy Security SmartTrack Card is a great option for tracking your wallet or bag. It's small and thin, so it won't add any bulk to your belongings. It also has a long battery life and a loud ring.
Like Apple's AirTag, the trackers mentioned above utilize the Find My network to help you locate your beloved belongings. If, however, you're still not able to decide and are looking for some recommendations, here are our top picks:
- Best Like-to-Like Alternative: If you're looking for an item tracker that closely resembles Apple's AirTag, we suggest opting for the Chipolo One Spot. This item tracker functions similarly to AirTag but has additional features like a keyring hole and a loud alarm. For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ATUVOS Key Finder Locator. It is cost-effective, boasts a sturdy build, and has an IP67 rating for added durability.
- Best Wallet Tracker: If you need an item tracker specifically for your wallet, consider the Eufy Security SmartTrack Card. It's slim and fits seamlessly into one of your card slots. Another excellent option is the AirCard, which boasts an impressive battery life of 2.5 years, a premium build, and an RFID blocker.
Items Trackers for Android That Work with Google's Find My Device Network
Chipolo ONE Point
Chipolo ONE Point is one of the first item trackers to use Google's Find My Device network. Similar to Apple devices, you'll be able to locate your devices using this tracker right from the Find My Device app on your Android smartphone. Pre-orders for the device are open with shipping in mid-July.
Pebblebee Clip for Android
Pebblebee Clip for Android is similar to Chipolo ONE Point. This item tracker supports Google's Find My Device network, which works similarly to Apple's AirTag. This gadget also offers a rechargeable battery, bright LEDs and IPX6 water resistance.
At I/O 2023, Google announced that it is upgrading its Find My Device network to include third-party location-tracking options, much like Apple and Tile. Chipolo and Pebblebee were among the first companies to support this and have launched their own item trackers that support the Find My Device network on Android devices.
These devices work in a similar fashion to Apple's Find My network but specifically cater to Android users, allowing the users to keep track of their devices right from the Find My Device app on their smartphones. Pre-orders for these devices are now open, and shipping is expected to commence in mid-July.
Item Trackers Compatible with Both Android and iPhone
Chipolo ONE
The Chipolo One location-tracker is small, and comes in various color options. It's useful for finding misplaced items, and tracking pets. It works with both Android and iPhones, and it can alert you when you leave your keys, wallets, and other items behind.
Tile Mate (2022)
Like the AirTag, the Tile Mate is a useful accessory to keep track of your everyday things, be it keys or a backpack. It has up to 250ft of range and a loud ring that makes it easy to locate. Its built-in battery will last 3 years, after which you'll need to replace the tracker.
Tile Sticker
The Tile Sticker has a three-year battery life, and it's small and sticky. It can easily stick to any surface, allowing you to provide reliable and accurate tracking of your belongings. This item tracker is compatible with both Android and iPhone.
Tile Slim
The Tile Slim is a slim and sleek Bluetooth tracker or item locator that will be perfect for finding your wallet, passport, and other kinds of important things. This item tracker is compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones.
Cube Shadow Finder Locator
Cube Shadow Finder Locator is a great option if you're looking for a slim and rechargeable Bluetooth tracker. It's small enough to fit in your wallet or pocket, and the rechargeable battery lasts up to 3 months. It also has a loud 100dB alarm.
Tracki GPS Tracker
The Tracki GPS Tracker is a great value device for those who need a long-range tracker with LTE connectivity. It can track your car, kid, or pet anywhere in the world, and it even has a built-in SOS button for emergencies. LTE feature requires an add-on monthly subscription, though.
If you have both iPhone and Android devices in your household, the devices mentioned above are well-suited for you. Companies like Tile and Chipolo have their own location tracking networks, similar to Apple and Google, which help relay the item tracker's location to the user. In fact, Tile Mate and Tile Sticker are among our top recommendations for location-tracking devices, while Tracki GPS Tracker is also an excellent choice. Though, Tracki's location tracker requires a subscription fee for its LTE connection feature.