AirPods, or the more expensive AirPods Pro, are visible almost everywhere. Ever since its inception, the widely popular device has changed how many of us listen to music. But apart from helping develop the TWS industry, these earpieces also gave rise to an accessory market filled with options. You can find products that aim to improve how they fit or sound, help keep them charged, protect them from damage, or increase their usability with help from wireless transmitters.

So if you have recently bought a pair of AirPods Pro and are looking for items that could help improve your user experience, this list will help you do just that as it includes what we think are the best accessories and cases you should buy for your device.

elago Ear Hooks For a Secure Fit This TPU accessory uses a bendable material that you can mold for a comfortable fit. It comes in various color options, is easy to install, and adds security that the hook design is known to provide. View at Amazon

Proof Labs Ear Hooks Compact Accessory for a Secure Fit A covering made from silicone, this add-on brings a wing-tip and increased grip to secure your AirPods in place. It comes in a pack of 3 and, according to its listing, includes a storage pouch. View at Amazon

Comply Foam Tips An addition for Improved Sound Quality While on the expensive side, Comply is a brand known for its quality. These ear tips use memory foam, which will expand to fit your ear to provide a better passive seal and improved sound quality. They come in three sizes and are available in packs of three View at Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro Make things Wireless This attachment will allow you to connect your AirPods Pro to your vehicle, an in-flight system, or your gaming console. It claims a 16-hour battery life and can charge while in use. View at Amazon

Satechi USB C Wireless Charger Charge on-the-go The perfect gadget to charge your AirPods Pro while you are on the go, especially if you want to avoid the mess that cables tend to generate. View at Amazon

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger The perfect at-home dock This accessory is the perfect device for those rooted in the Apple ecosystem. Place it beside a bed or in a living room and use it as you please. It offers three spots to charge your phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. View at Amazon

MightySkins for AirPods Pro Change the look Use this accessory to change up the look of your AirPods case while adding almost no bulk. They are available in several colors, and some retailers may even allow you to mix and match options. View at Amazon

BRG Silicone Case For basic protection By adding this accessory over your AirPods Pro Case, you can maintain its compact form factor while protecting it from scuffs and accidental falls. These can be found in a variety of color options to allow some personalization. View at Amazon

ESR Clear Case Maintain the look with added protection Clear cases commonly exist in the form of hard plastic shells, but this TPU option will allow you to protect your gadget from scuffs, maintain the stark white look of your AirPods and add protection against impacts. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor For extra protection While a traditional silicone case can protect against falls and prevent minor damage if you're a user who spends a lot of time outdoors, a rugged option can go a long way by absorbing a much higher level of impact. This option from Spigen will add that exact type of protection to your AirPods. View at Amazon

Twelve South AirSnap Pro For the premium-feel While the other case options listed focus primarily on protection and not on their looks, this leather option from Twelve South will provide you with a case that can make your device feel more luxurious while adding a degree of protection. View at Amazon

Catalyst Waterproof Case Protection against nature This option from Catalyst does what many other cases cannot do, which is to protect your AirPods against water damage. While the earbuds themselves are IPX4 rated, its case doesn't have a rating and is susceptible to water damage. With this accessory, you may be able to minimize the risk of a liquid harming your gadget. View at Amazon

Our recommendations

Read ahead to see some of our ideas on how you may combine some of the accessories listed here or which ones you should get to improve your user experience or safeguard your purchase.

For better fit and audio quality

If you’re looking to improve the fit and audio quality received from the AirPods, we recommend pairing either of the mentioned ear hooks with the foam tips. As indicated by the profiles above, the ear hooks will help keep with increased friction, and the foam will expand to form a better seal.

For those who travel

Next, if you find yourself in airplanes frequently, the Twelve South AirFly Pro is a versatile gadget that will help you make the most of your AirPods Pro and its ANC feature when on a flight. The foam tips can once again play a significant role in ensuring a good seal, so perhaps you may pair the two.

If traveling includes outdoor excursions, you should also pick AirPods Pro cases from Spigen or Catalyst, as these options can add a layer of water or shock resistance to your AirPods case because Apple only rates the earbuds to have an IPX4 rating. The case, on the other hand, is susceptible to water damage.