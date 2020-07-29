After phones, the most abused gadgets are their accessories, which include AirPods. The Apple AirPods come with a hardshell case that is prone to get scratched and scuffed easily. Hence, you might want to protect them from scratches, bumps, falls, and more. There are all kinds of cases – to protect your precious gadget from drops, water, scratches, and whatnot.

If you are in the market for an AirPods case to protect your investment you have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the best cases that you can buy right now. It ranges from hard shell covers to leather sleeves. We have diversified the list by including different cases including glitter case and rugged, waterproof cases. Here are the best AirPods and AirPods 2 cases in 2020.

Spigen Armor case This one sports a rugged design for daily scratch defense. It is made of a soft silicone for everyday grip.

AirSnap Clip case Incorporated clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack. It is made of full-grain leather.

Elago Game Player Classic handheld game console design makes your AirPods unique and adorable. It is made of silicone.

Catalyst Waterproof case The Catalyst AirPods case is waterproof 3.3ft. It exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standard for shocks and drops up to 4ft, that is, 1 meter.

ICARER Leather case It is made of genuine leather. Each piece of leather has its own veins and pores, so the texture of each product you receive is unique.

CAGOS For Women It is is made of superior TPU material, keeping your device from damage and scratches, more durable. It adopts micro-matte design.

Happypapa Hard Case Its printing was Sealed under a Layer of PET and the pattern will not fade or be damaged. It is made from TPU.

Neoprene Sleeve case It comes with PU leather exterior and inner 2mm thickness. It has a keychain to help you never misplace these.

Filoto Glitter Case It is thin and light, and scratch proof. You can charge the AirPods from the bottom without removing the case.

If you are looking for an AirPods case that would protect you from all kinds of drops and scratches, we recommend the Spigen armor case. It is made of a soft silicone for everyday grip. The rugged design also includes a key ring for easy portability. Further, it is wireless charging compatible with AirPods 2. However, it is designed for both Airpods 1 and 2.

If you are looking for a waterproof case you should consider the Catalyst case. “No elements will get your AirPods down unless you get struck by the thunder,” says the company. The Catalyst Case for AirPods exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standard for shocks and drops up to 4ft (1 meter). It is made of impact-resistant, scratch-proof, rugged polycarbonate with a light premium silicone case.

Further, if you are in the market for a unique case, the Elago AW5 case is pretty classic and unique. It makes your investment adorable. he case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts. There’s a special anti-slip coating inside the cap as well.