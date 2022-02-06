UPDATE: 05/23/2023 09:00 EST BY ROLAND UDVARLAKI
Did you just buy the Apple AirPods 3 wireless earbuds? If so, you've come to the right place! We collected some of the best cases for the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds from our favorite case makers, and we made sure to include a few unique and fun color options to let you personalize your new earbuds. Whether you're looking for a rugged, silicone, clear, or leather case, we've got you covered. Here are some of our favorite picks from some of the best-known and most reputable companies, including Supcase, i-Blason, Spigen, ESR, Elago, VRS, and many more.
dbrand Grip (AirPods 3)Editor's Choice
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (AirPods 3)Transparent design
SUPCASE UBP (AirPods 3)Promoted Pick
OtterBox Soft Touch (AirPods 3)Colorful
CASETiFY Ultra Impact (AirPods 3)Wide selection of designs
Spigen Classic Fit (AirPods 3)Minimalist looks
Bellroy Pod Jacket (AirPods 3)Premium Pick
i-Blason Cosmo (AirPods 3)Promoted Pick
UAG Rugged (AirPods 3)Rugged Design
Spigen Urban Fit (AirPods 3)Fabric design
elago AW5 (AirPods 3)For the gamers
VRS Design Modern (AirPods 3)Versatile & Stylish
Spigen Silicone Fit (AirPods 3)Slim fit
Spigen Mag Armor (AirPods 3)MagSafe Compatible
R-fun (AirPods 3)Fun & Colorful
MOBOSI Vanguard Armor (AirPods 3)Rugged design
Valkit Shockproof (AirPods 3)Colorful hardshell
elago Armor (AirPods 3)Best Value
Caseology Vault (AirPods 3)Sim and Grippy
Caseology Legion (AirPods 3)Military-Grade protection
Apple AirPods 3
dbrand Grip (AirPods 3)Editor's Choice$35 $45 Save $10
The dbrand Grip case is premium, feels great in the hand, and it's grippy. It's fully customizable with dbrand's large selection of high-quality skins, enabling you to personalize your new earbuds in just a few taps.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (AirPods 3)Transparent design
The Ultra Hybrid is a transparent clear case that lets you show off the design of your AirPods 3. It's compatible with wireless chargers, and the LED is visible. It has a non-yellowing material to prevent discoloration, and the bumper protects the earbuds from drops and scuffs.
SUPCASE UBP (AirPods 3)Promoted Pick
The new UBP case from SUPCASE is rugged and provides excellent protection. It has a solid hard-shell TPU and PC material to provide excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and drops. It has a 2-piece design, and it also includes a carabiner. It has precise cutouts, and it also supports wireless charging.
OtterBox Soft Touch (AirPods 3)Colorful
The OtterBox Soft Touch case is available in six colors, and it's slim, portable, and compact. It feels soft and grippy, and it's ideal for those looking for a slim case that fits in any pocket without the extra bulk.
CASETiFY Ultra Impact (AirPods 3)Wide selection of designs
The CASETiFY Ultra Impact comes in more than four colors and a countless number of different and unique designs. It's a premium case, made of recycled phone cases, and it offers excellent protection and a tight fit for your earbuds. It also comes with a carabiner that lets you attach the AirPods to bags, clothes, and more.
Spigen Classic Fit (AirPods 3)Minimalist looks
The Classic Fit case features a modern and minimalist design. It's available in a single black color, and it's an elegant fabric case that keeps the AirPods scratch-free. It provides great protection against falls, and it comes with a dual-layer design.
Bellroy Pod Jacket (AirPods 3)Premium Pick
The Bellroy Pod Jacket is a premium leather case for the AirPods, and it's available in three stylish designs. It feel premium, elegant, and stylish, and it's excellent if you're looking for something unique that feels different.
i-Blason Cosmo (AirPods 3)Promoted Pick
The new iBlason case comes in three different color options including Marble, Ameth, and Ocean. It has a leather wrist strap, so you can hang it on bags and clothes, and it has a lightweight compact design to protect your new wireless earbuds.
UAG Rugged (AirPods 3)Rugged Design
The Urban Armor Gear is a rugged case that provides the ultimate protection against falls. It's IP68 rated against water and dust, and it's the perfect case for hikers and those who are always on the move, looking for their next adventure.
Spigen Urban Fit (AirPods 3)Fabric design
The Spigen Urban Fit comes in three colors, and it features a timeless design with premium knit details all around the case. It's stylish, elegant, and feels soft to the touch. It comes with a carabiner, and it's great if you're looking for something that feels unique.
elago AW5 (AirPods 3)For the gamers
If you’re a classic gamer and a fan of the Gameboy, you might love this case. It’s available in the typical grey color, but there’s also a stealthy black and pink option. It’s made out of premium silicone, and it provides all-round excellent protection.
VRS Design Modern (AirPods 3)Versatile & Stylish
It’s made out of a rugged PC flexible TPU that promises great protection from hard drops and scratches. The case has an LED cutout, and it supports most wireless chargers. It comes in four colors, and while it's subjective, the Sand Stone version looks fantastic.
Spigen Silicone Fit (AirPods 3)Slim fit
The Silicone Fit is similar to the Classic Fit design, and it's available in three colors. It's made of silicone, and it feels grippy and compact. It adds no extra bulk to the AirPods, and it's a great alternative if you want something slim.
Spigen Mag Armor (AirPods 3)MagSafe Compatible
The Spigen Mag Armor, as the name suggests, is MagSafe compatible. It supports wireless charging, and it has a multi-layered design that provides excellent protection against shock damage and general wear and tear.
R-fun (AirPods 3)Fun & Colorful
The R-fun silicone case comes in more than 34 color options, and it's a great budget-friendly case. It's made of soft materials, and it prevents scratches, and scuffs. It comes with a carabiner that lets you attach the AirPods to other accessories and bags.
MOBOSI Vanguard Armor (AirPods 3)Rugged design
The Mobosi Vanguar Armor features a soft TPU cover and it provides great general protection against scuffs and drops. It's available in four colors, and it supports wireless charging. It's great if you're on a budget and want something more rugged.
Valkit Shockproof (AirPods 3)Colorful hardshell
Valkit offers a rugged, hardshell case that can withstand drops, scratches, and shocks. It has a precise cutout, 18 colors, and a sturdy design. It also has a 1-button unlock mechanism that allows you to easily open and close it.
elago Armor (AirPods 3)Best Value
The elago Armor case comes in three colors, and it's made of silicone that protects the AirPods from general wear and tear. It's a great gift, and it's an inexpensive case to protect your new earbuds from drops and scratches.
Caseology Vault (AirPods 3)Sim and Grippy
The Caseology Vault has a textured grip and a precise design. It's available in two colors, and it has a durable body that protects the AirPods from scuffs and drops. It's slim lightweight, and supports wireless charging.
Caseology Legion (AirPods 3)Military-Grade protection
The Caseology Legion case is available in three colors, and much like other Caseology products, it's grippy and feels durable. It has a dual-layered design with a military-grade TPU and PC for additional protection, and it supports wireless charging.
Our Recommendation
There are many great cases on this list, and if you struggle to pick one, you've come to the right place. We have hand picked several cases to help you decide. Just take a look at the top right corner of each product to see our selection. We especially liked the dbrand Grip case due to its rugged and firm design and customizable skin options that let you personalize the AirPods 3rd Generation to your liking. We also liked the transparent design of the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, and the SUPCASE UBP is one of the best cases for those looking for additional protection.
For those who are on the lookout for colorful and unique cases, we'd recommend checking out the OtterBox Soft Touch, CASETiFY Ultra Impact, i-Blason Cosmo Series, and the R-Fun cases. All of these are made of high-quality materials, and some are more customizable than others.
Apple AirPods 3
AirPods 3 are the latest generation wireless earbuds from Apple. It supports Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and it has force sensors that let you easily control the earbuds while listening to music, watching movies, or taking a call. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and can last up to 6 hours on a single charge or 30 hours provided by the MagSafe charging case.