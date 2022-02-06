These are the Best AirPods 3 cases in 2022

We have collected some of the best AirPods 3 cases that we could find on Amazon today. Our lists include hardshell, silicone, rugged, slim, and lightweight cases with precise cutouts. The new AirPods 3 comes with a slightly different design than the first or second-generation wireless earbuds from Apple, and it has a lot of similarities to the AirPods Pro. Speaking of which, if you are looking for the best AirPods Pro cases, or the best AirPods 1st or 2nd generation cases, check out their dedicated pages with the same excellent guides as this.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Ultimate Protection The new SUPCASE rugged UBP case provides the ultimate protection. It comes in three colors, Black, Blue, and Red. It’s made out of a hard-shell TPU and PC material that provides excellent protection against drops, scratches, and scuffs. It’s a two-piece design, allowing a seamless opening of the case. Spigen Urban Fit Thin Fit The new case from Spigen features a knit design, providing a great grip around the case while carrying it around. The case protects the outside from scratches and falls, and the inside can remain scratch-free thanks to the inner soft microfiber. It’s available in three colors. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Design It comes with an included key ring, and it has a cutout for the power light to indicate how much charge is left. The dual-layer design protects great protection against scratches and drops, and it’s available in three colors. i-Blason Cosmo Series Elegant & Lightweight The new iBlason case comes in three different color options including Marble, Ameth, and Ocean. It has a leather wrist strap, so you can hang it on bags and clothes, and it has a lightweight compact design to protect your new wireless earbuds. VRS Design Elegant & Durable It’s made out of a rugged PC flexible TPU that promises great protection from hard drops and scratches. The case has an LED cutout, and it supports most wireless chargers. It comes in four colors, and while it's subjective, the Sand Stone version looks fantastic. Elago Silicone Minimal The elago case comes in eight colors, and it features a minimalistic design. It also comes with a carabiner, and it supports wireless charging. The case is shock-resistant and provides full protection all-around. ESR Case MagSafe Ready This specifically supports the MagSafe wireless and magnetic charging option. The case itself is on the minimalistic side, and it comes in two colors. It has a shock-absorbing polymer that protects the AirPods from falls and scratches, and it has an added keychain included. Mulafnxal Excellent Gift If you’re giving away the AirPods, or perhaps you just want something unique, and fun, this is for you. There are nine design altogether, all offering an eye-catchy look. The cases offer a similar look to some of the most popular ice cream, bubble gum, and candy brands. Elago Game Player Design Best for Gameboy Fans If you’re a classic gamer and a fan of the Gameboy, you might love this case. It’s available in the typical grey color, but there’s also a stealthy black and pink option. It’s made out of premium silicone, and it provides all-round excellent protection. MOBOSI Case Perfect Fit Like many other cases on this list, it promises shock-absorbing protection. It’s a two-piece design, offering a great opening and closing experience, and it provides full protection. It comes with a carabiner and four different color options. Ailun Case Affordable It was less than 6 bucks when added to this list, and it’s made out of a high-quality silicone. It’s available in black, and it offers great protection and a gap-less design. If you’re looking for a bargain, it won’t get cheaper than this. Valkit Hard Shell Excellent Protection Valkit offers a rugged, hardshell case that can withstand drops, scratches, and shocks. It has a precise cutout, five colors, and a sturdy design. It also has a 1-button unlock mechanism that allows you to easily open and close it.

Our Recommendation

If you managed to get through this list, but you’re still unsure, fret not; we have you covered. If you’re struggling to pick one over the other, here’s our recommendation. If you like to go out and explore, you might want something sturdy, like the SUPCASE Unicorn Bettle Pro, or Spigen Rugged Armor. If you take the bus or commute a lot, and want something elegant and simple, the Spigen Urban Fit, VRS Design, and Elago Silicone are excellent choices.

If you prefer something unique, and fun, the i-Blason Cosmo Series provides excellent protection, and it’s also available in three color options. The Elago Game Player Design might also suit you if you’re a gamer, and want something reminiscent of the good old days.