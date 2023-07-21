It's 2023, and working from home is a common practice. We often find ourselves doing our office work from home, and having a monitor becomes crucial in such a situation — after all, relying solely on your small laptop screen for hours on end can be straining on your eyes and productivity.

To help you out, we've curated a list of some of the best affordable monitors on the market. Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor or an affordable monitor that features 4K resolution, we have got you covered. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best budget-friendly monitors in the market right now and find the perfect one that suits your need.

Best affordable monitors in 2023

HP 24mh FHD Monitor Best Overall $123 $160 Save $37 The HP 24MH FHD monitor features a big 23.8-inch FHD display and support for up to 75Hz refresh rate. Even at a low price, it carries two built-in 2W speakers and multiple connectivity ports, including an HDMI, a DisplayPort, and VGA ports. It has very small bezels on three sides and is our overall best pick for the top budget-friendly monitors. Pros 23.8-inch FHD display at 75Hz

Built-in speakers

Height/Tilt Adjustment Cons No USB-C connectivity

Design feels slightly outdated $123 at Amazon

Topping our list is HP's 24mh FHD monitor. If you're after a monitor that offer a wide range of features at a low price, the HP 24mh FHD is worth considering. It comes with a big 23.8-inch display with a FHD resolution and support for up to 75Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. While it doesn't have the most appealing design, it features very slim bezels on three sides. The display also delivers high contrast ratio and excellent sRGB color coverage.

Even though it lacks USB-C connectivity, it has plenty of ports in the form of HDMI, DisplayPort, and even a VGA port, so you can plug in your gaming consoles and laptops without any hassle — you might have to buy a USB dock for your Mac, though. To top it off, this monitor even includes in-built speakers. With an MSRP of $160, it often goes on sale for as low as $120, making it an even more enticing deal.

Samsung T35F Monitor Excellent Budget Option $64 $150 Save $86 If you're okay with a slightly smaller screen and need a dependable everyday monitor, the Samsung T35F is an excellent choice. It offers a 22-inch 3-sided border-less display with FHD resolution, a smooth 75Hz refresh rate, and even supports AMD FreeSync for improved graphics performance. Pros Extremely budget-friendly

AMD FreeSync support

3-sided border-less display Cons Display size is slightly on the smaller side

No USB-C Input $64 at Amazon $90 at Samsung

If you're on a budget of $100 or less, Samsung's T35F Monitor is an excellent option. It comes in two size options: 22-inch and 27-inch, both offering a sharp FHD 1080p display with a smooth 75Hz refresh rate. Despite its affordable price, it boasts a sleek design with three border-less bezels on the sides.

Taking a look at the display technology, this monitor features an IPS panel, which is rare to find at such a low cost. Moreover, for gamers, this monitor offers AMD FreeSync support. While it lacks USB-C input, it does have HDMI and D-sub ports for connectivity. Furthermore, it supports VESA mount, a feature often missing in other higher-priced alternatives. All in all, the Samsung T35F monitor provides an excellent package for its affordable price and is definitely worth considering.

Acer Nitro KG241Y Gaming Monitor Best Affordable Gaming Monitor $120 $180 Save $60 Acer's Nitro KG241Y is one of the best affordable gaming monitors available today. It features a 24-inch display with Full HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it features AMD FreeSync Premium Technology which allows the monitor to sync a game's frame rate with the display and even 1ms response rate. If you're looking for a cheap gaming monitor, this is one of the best options available. Pros 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

Zero-Frame Design

Two HDMI ports Cons Screen size is a bit small for gaming

No USB-C connectivity $120 at Amazon

If you're in the market for an affordable gaming monitor that doesn't compromise on performance, Acer's Nitro KG241Y should be at the top of your list. It packs a big 24-inch Full HD display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate especially provides an immersive gaming experience. Moreover, it packs AMD FreeSync Premium technology so the gameplay and the monitor's refresh rate are always in sync.

Another great feature of the Acer Nitro KG241Y monitor is that it comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, making it easy to switch between your work device and gaming console with a simple click of a button. It also supports VESA mounting. While some gamers might find the screen size a bit small, the Nitro KG241Y impresses with its long list of features and budget-friendly price.

Sceptre 4K Monitor Best Budget 4K Monitor If you're looking for a 4K monitor under $200, then the Sceptre 4K monitor is an excellent choice. It features a 27-inch 4K display with 70Hz refresh rate. This display features 99% sRGB coverage and the monitor comes with built-in speakers as well. Not only that, but this display features a premium-looking build as well. Pros 4K display

Built-in speakers

Multiple HDMI ports Cons No HDR support $200 at Amazon

In this price range, 4K monitor options are scarce, but Sceptre has got you covered. This monitor offers a big 27-inch 4K display with a smooth 75Hz refresh rate. It also packs an IPS panel for vivid colors and 350 nits peak brightness for stunning visuals. Design-wise, it comes with a premium outlook with its three border-less sides. And the best part? You'll find three HDMI ports and a DisplayPort on the back, offering an abundance of connectivity options. If you're in the market for a new 4K monitor and don't want to spend a lot, this monitor from Sceptre is definitely worth considering.

ViewSonic VA2447-MHU Best Budget Monitor with USB-C Input $120 $150 Save $30 ViewSonic VA2447 monitor features a 24-inch Full HD display with support for 75Hz refresh rate. It comes with a premium design and features Ultra-Thin Bezels. It also comes with AMD FreeSync technology. However, the best features of this monitor is that it comes with USB-C support, something that's rare to see in monitors of this price range. Pros USB-C input with 15W charging support

Eye Care technology

Ultra-Thin Bezels Cons No tilt support $120 at Amazon

Sometimes, all we need is simple and clutter-free USB-C connectivity. After all, who wants a messy desk? Thankfully, ViewSonic's VA2447-MHU has got you covered. This monitor features USB-C connectivity in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity. Not only does the USB-C connection handle display, but it also charges your device at a convenient 15W. To keep your eyes protected, ViewSonic also includes its Flicker-Free technology and Blue Light Filter, reducing eye strain during long sessions. As for the display itself, this monitor packs a 24-inch Full HD LED screen with thin bezels and 75Hz refresh rate.

Samsung CF396 23.5-Inch Budget-friendly Curved Monitor $120 $190 Save $70 If you're looking for a curved monitor that's also affordable, look no further than the Samsung CF396 monitor. Not only it features a curved 24-inch display, but it also packs a ultra-slim and sleek profile that makes your desk look modern. Moreover, it comes with advanced features like AMD FreeSync technology, 4ms response time, and an eye saver mode. Pros Curved screen

Eye care technology

AMD FreeSync Cons Less port options

Bezels are on the thicker size $120 at Amazon $120 at Samsung

Curved monitors have a special appeal. They just stand out with their sleek and premium appearance. However, they are often on the expensive side. Thankfully, Samsung's CF396 monitor breaks that trend. It comes with a 24-inch curved screen and a sleek design. Samsung's Active Crystal Color technology deliver vivid colors with deep blacks and bright whites. This monitor also packs a lot of advanced features, including AMD FREESYNC, 4ms response rate, and Samsung's eye saver mode. If you are on the lookout for a budget-friendly curved monitor, Samsung's CF396 is an excellent pick.

LG 32QN600-B Computer Monitor Best Inexpensive Professional Monitor $199 $280 Save $81 If you're looking for a professional monitor and don't want to go beyond $200, then LG's 32QN600 is one of the best options for you. It comes with a 32-inch IPS display that supports QHD resolution and HDR playback. It features a premium-looking design along with multiple port options. For gamers, there's AMD FreeSync as well. Pros 32-inch QHD display with HDR support

Modern design

Eye care technology Cons No USB-C port

No built-in speaker $199 at Amazon

If you can spare about $200 and desire a high-quality, stylish monitor, the LG 32QN600-B Computer Monitor is a fantastic option. This monitor packs a 32-inch IPS panel with QHD resolution and support for HDR playback, something that none of the monitor on this list offers. Not only that, but this monitor also features a premium design with three small bezel sides and the Edge-ArcLine stand. The monitor also takes care of your eyes with Reader Mode and caters to gamers with AMD FreeSync. By slightly stretching your budget, you'll receive an excellent package at a reasonable price.

ASUS ZenScreen MB166B Best Cheap Portable Monitor The ASUS ZenScreen MB166B is a fantastic on-the-go productivity tool. This portable 15.6" Full HD IPS display is easy to carry around. It features a 15.6-inch display, connects to your laptop using a USB cable, and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations. Pros Lightweight and portable

Full HD IPS display

Supports both Portrait and Landscape modes Cons No touchscreen

Tripod not included in the box $149 at Amazon

If you're always on the move, but your work involves using multiple screen at once, then you should consider getting a portable monitor. And for that, Asus' ZenScreen MB166B is a fantastic and affordable option. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an anti-glare coating on top, making it easy to use even in outdoor settings. It can easily connect to your laptop using a USB cable, and you can even switch between landscape and portrait orientations. Not only that, but you can also attach to a traditional tripod for a desktop monitor setup. If you're always on the go, the Asus ZenScreen MB166B is undoubtedly a monitor worth considering.