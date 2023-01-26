We collected some of the best accessories for mobile vlogging and included the best power banks, tripods, gimbal mounts, lights, microphones, and more

Vlogging and content creation have never been more accessible than it is today. A modern smartphone has the capability of a mini supercomputer and is also equipped with an excellent camera capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. They’re excellent for content creation, and they’re often used by professionals and influencers, especially when they require something small and compact.

While capturing content will always be preferred from actual cameras with larger sensors, smartphone cameras have already proven they’re up for the task. In this list, we collected some of the best accessories for mobile vlogging, and included the best power banks, tripods, gimbal mounts, lights, microphones, and all-in-one kits.

Power banks

Power banks are a must-have accessory. You don’t want to come across a “low battery” notification, only to find that you’re about to witness the best sunset you’ve ever seen. If you’re taking time-lapses, and lots of daily footage, that could take a toll on your battery, and we recommend picking up a power bank to keep your primary tool charged up.

Anker 633 MagGo Anker 633 MagGo is a unique power bank for the iPhone 14 series that will help you prop up your device and use it. It comes with a 10,000 mAh cell inside and will charge your iPhone up to 7.5W. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank Anker PowerCore III features a 10000mAh cell and the ability to deliver 18 watts of power over wired connections and 10 watts when using wireless charging. It ships with a USB C to USB C cable in the box, making it an accessory that is ready for use with most new gadgets from the get-go. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore III Elite This power bank from Amazon is a great accessory to have handy for a quick recharge. Its narrow design can help it fit in tight spaces, which can be difficult for wider options. See at Amazon

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack This power bank features a big 5,000mAh that is capable of charging your iPhone 14 Pro at least once to a full 100 percent. Moreover, it features pass-through charging, so you can charge both your iPhone and the Power Bank itself simultaneously. See at Amazon

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack 5,000 mAh If you're looking for an affordable MagSafe power bank for your iPhone, then look no further than ESR's HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack. It features a 5,000 mAh cell that is three times bigger than Apple's official MagSafe battery pack. It features a strong magnetic hold that can hold up to 1000 grams of force. See at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, it charges your iPhone at 7.5W, but connecting it to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W. See at Amazon

Anker 313 Power Bank The Anker 313 power bank is slim and portable. It has a built-in 10,000 mAh battery capacity and can recharge compatible devices up to three times, depending on their battery size. It has USB-A, microUSB, and USB Type-C ports. See at Amazon

Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank The Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank provides up to 25W of wired power for your compatible Samsung smartphones, and it enables 7.5W charging wirelessly. It can easily provide up to two or three chargers for mobile devices, and it's compact with a large battery. See at Amazon

Mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank The Mophie Powerstation XXL has a 20,000 mAh battery cell inside, enabling you to fast charge multiple device – even simultaneously. It has two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port with power delivery, enabling up to 18W fast wired charging. It's excellent for on-the-go when you need the power the most. See at Amazon

Tripods and Gimbals

Holding onto a mini tripod provides more comfort and makes handling easier. New gimbals also provide additional stabilization and other neat features that could improve your videography skills, and enhance your footage. These aren’t necessary, but it can greatly improve the quality of your videos.

Rode Tripod Mini Stand The Rode tripod mini stand comes with 1/4" to 3/8" adapter, and has a 1/4" thread count. It can be adjusted vertically, and it rotates 360 degrees. It's excellent for mounting DSLR cameras and your smartphone, but keep in mind that'll require a smartphone mount. See at Amazon

Rode Tripod 2 The Rode Tripod 2 has a maximum height of 130 cm, and weighs just 200 grams. It has a 1/4" thread with 3/8" thread adapter, and it fits any smartphone or DSLR camera. The legs can easily be adjusted, and the smooth ball-head joint allows for easy positioning both vertically and horizontally. See at Amazon

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod The Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod weighs just 190 grams, and it's one of the best-rated mobile tripod. It has a comfortable handgrip and can be locked with a push of a button. See at Amazon

Manfrotto Stand with phone mount The Manfrotto stand with phone mount comes with a universal smartphone clamp. The stand also supports traditional cameras and has a standard 1/4" thread. Additionally, the stand can also rotate in a 360-degree direction, and can hold a phone in portrait and landscape modes. See at Amazon

Manfrotto Smartphone Clamp The Manfrotto smartphone clamp is exactly that. It holds all smartphones in place, and has a double lock mechanism to keep devices safe and secure. It also supports both, landscape and portrait modes, and it doesn't add much weight to the overall setup. See at Amazon

DJI OM 4 SE The DJI OM 4 and OM 4 SE are priced the same on Amazon. They're some of the best professional video stabilizers on the market, supporting three-axis stabilization with a magnetic phone clam and ring holder. It's excellent for bloggers, and there are lots of features built in that enable follow-tracking, fine-tuning, and more. See at Amazon

DJI OM 5 The DJI OM 5 gimbal has even more features than the OM 4 SE and OM 4. Like their predecessors, it features a lightweight design, enabling portrait and vertical shots. It's smooth, has three-axis stabilization, object tracking, fine-tuning, and lots of built-in extensions and features to let you up your vlogging game. See at Amazon

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 If you have the budget, the Osmo Mobile 6 could be what you're looking for. It has excellent tracking, an easy quick-mount mechanism, and even more features to enhance your recordings. It features a built-in status panel, side wheel, and axis lock features, weighing just 309 grams. See at Amazon

Zhiyun Smooth 5 The Zhiyun Gimbal 5 might not come cheap, but it includes all the necessary accessories. It has three-axis stabilization, a built-in light, a control panel with a control wheel, and smooth controls. It can last up to 25 hours on a single charge and is an excellent alternative. See at Amazon

Lights & Microphones

Lights can improve the quality of your self-recorded videos. It enables you to highlight yourself, or other subjects and objects, greatly enhancing the quality of content. The other important tool is a microphone, since smartphone microphones often can’t cancel out wind and other loud noises, while dedicated microphones might be able to cope better.

RØDE VideoMicro The Rode VideoMicro microphone features a 3.5mm jack that can connect to smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. It's one of the best shock-mount microphones, and it can greatly improve the audio quality of your vlogs. See at Amazon

Movo VXR10 Microphone The Movo microphone can connect to smartphones, tablets, and other electronics devices via the 3.5mm headphone jack, and it provides excellent sound quality. The kit includes a deadcat, a carrying case, and a 3.5mm cable. See at Amazon

Movo VXR10-PRO Microphone Similar to the standard VXR10 by Movo, the Pro version includes even more accessories at a slightly higher price. It can greatly improve the audio of your footage, and the kit comes with the microphone, a shock mount, a foam windscreen, a deadcat, a carrying case, and two cables. See at Amazon

PICTRON VL28 LED The Pictron VL28 light has four levels of brightness levels,and it provides 120 lumens a 0.5m, making it an excellent choice for bloggers. It can easily attach to smartphones and tripods. It's ideal for beginners and those who don't require a lot of light. It can also last for three hours on a single charge. See at Amazon

Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light This ring light is excellent for lighting up yourself from a close distance and is perfect for vlogging on the go. It can easily attach to smartphones. It requires rechargeable batteries, and it's lightweight and easy to use. See at Amazon

Kimwood selfie ring light This selfie ring light is perfect for on-the-go content creation, and it can easily attach to smartphones. It has three dimmable light modes, including cold natural, and warm, and five levels of brightness controls. See at Amazon

All-in-one kits

You're in luck if you’re after an all-in-one kit that includes microphones, a tripod, and a light. Here are the best kits that we found. These kits are great if you want to save time researching, and go with something simple, that’s already been proven to work well for thousands of people.

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for USB-C Devices The Rode VideoMic blogger kit is excellent if you're looking for the fundamentals. The kit includes a MicroLED camera, a rode VideoMic microphone, and a tripod with a phone mount. It's a great piece to kickstart your new hobby or career, and it's excellent for USB-C-compatible devices. See at Amazon

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for iOS Devices Similar to the USB-C version, this Rode kit includes all essentials. It comes with the MicroLED light, a smartphone mount, and a Rode VideoMic microphone that can plug into the lightning port. It's a great piece of kit to get started. See at Amazon

Movo iVlogger Kit This kit is great excellent for new bloggers who are just starting out. It comes with a shotgun microphone, LED lights, a phone clamp, a ball head mount, a tripod, and all of the necessary cables to get you up and running in no time. See at Amazon

