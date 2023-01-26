Quick Links
Vlogging and content creation have never been more accessible than it is today. A modern smartphone has the capability of a mini supercomputer and is also equipped with an excellent camera capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. They’re excellent for content creation, and they’re often used by professionals and influencers, especially when they require something small and compact.
While capturing content will always be preferred from actual cameras with larger sensors, smartphone cameras have already proven they’re up for the task. In this list, we collected some of the best accessories for mobile vlogging, and included the best power banks, tripods, gimbal mounts, lights, microphones, and all-in-one kits.
Power banks
Power banks are a must-have accessory. You don’t want to come across a “low battery” notification, only to find that you’re about to witness the best sunset you’ve ever seen. If you’re taking time-lapses, and lots of daily footage, that could take a toll on your battery, and we recommend picking up a power bank to keep your primary tool charged up.
Anker 633 MagGo
Anker 633 MagGo is a unique power bank for the iPhone 14 series that will help you prop up your device and use it. It comes with a 10,000 mAh cell inside and will charge your iPhone up to 7.5W.
Anker PowerCore III 10K Power Bank
Anker PowerCore III features a 10000mAh cell and the ability to deliver 18 watts of power over wired connections and 10 watts when using wireless charging. It ships with a USB C to USB C cable in the box, making it an accessory that is ready for use with most new gadgets from the get-go.
Anker PowerCore III Elite
This power bank from Amazon is a great accessory to have handy for a quick recharge. Its narrow design can help it fit in tight spaces, which can be difficult for wider options.
Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack
This power bank features a big 5,000mAh that is capable of charging your iPhone 14 Pro at least once to a full 100 percent. Moreover, it features pass-through charging, so you can charge both your iPhone and the Power Bank itself simultaneously.
ESR HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack 5,000 mAh
If you're looking for an affordable MagSafe power bank for your iPhone, then look no further than ESR's HaloLock MagSafe Battery Pack. It features a 5,000 mAh cell that is three times bigger than Apple's official MagSafe battery pack. It features a strong magnetic hold that can hold up to 1000 grams of force.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. When disconnected from a power source, it charges your iPhone at 7.5W, but connecting it to a 20W adapter, the speed increases to 15W.
Anker 313 Power Bank
The Anker 313 power bank is slim and portable. It has a built-in 10,000 mAh battery capacity and can recharge compatible devices up to three times, depending on their battery size. It has USB-A, microUSB, and USB Type-C ports.
Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank
The Samsung 10,000 mAh power bank provides up to 25W of wired power for your compatible Samsung smartphones, and it enables 7.5W charging wirelessly. It can easily provide up to two or three chargers for mobile devices, and it's compact with a large battery.
Mophie Powerstation XXL Power Bank
The Mophie Powerstation XXL has a 20,000 mAh battery cell inside, enabling you to fast charge multiple device – even simultaneously. It has two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port with power delivery, enabling up to 18W fast wired charging. It's excellent for on-the-go when you need the power the most.
Tripods and Gimbals
Holding onto a mini tripod provides more comfort and makes handling easier. New gimbals also provide additional stabilization and other neat features that could improve your videography skills, and enhance your footage. These aren’t necessary, but it can greatly improve the quality of your videos.
Rode Tripod Mini Stand
The Rode tripod mini stand comes with 1/4" to 3/8" adapter, and has a 1/4" thread count. It can be adjusted vertically, and it rotates 360 degrees. It's excellent for mounting DSLR cameras and your smartphone, but keep in mind that'll require a smartphone mount.
Rode Tripod 2
The Rode Tripod 2 has a maximum height of 130 cm, and weighs just 200 grams. It has a 1/4" thread with 3/8" thread adapter, and it fits any smartphone or DSLR camera. The legs can easily be adjusted, and the smooth ball-head joint allows for easy positioning both vertically and horizontally.
Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod
The Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod weighs just 190 grams, and it's one of the best-rated mobile tripod. It has a comfortable handgrip and can be locked with a push of a button.
Manfrotto Stand with phone mount
The Manfrotto stand with phone mount comes with a universal smartphone clamp. The stand also supports traditional cameras and has a standard 1/4" thread. Additionally, the stand can also rotate in a 360-degree direction, and can hold a phone in portrait and landscape modes.
Manfrotto Smartphone Clamp
The Manfrotto smartphone clamp is exactly that. It holds all smartphones in place, and has a double lock mechanism to keep devices safe and secure. It also supports both, landscape and portrait modes, and it doesn't add much weight to the overall setup.
DJI OM 4 SE
The DJI OM 4 and OM 4 SE are priced the same on Amazon. They're some of the best professional video stabilizers on the market, supporting three-axis stabilization with a magnetic phone clam and ring holder. It's excellent for bloggers, and there are lots of features built in that enable follow-tracking, fine-tuning, and more.
DJI OM 5
The DJI OM 5 gimbal has even more features than the OM 4 SE and OM 4. Like their predecessors, it features a lightweight design, enabling portrait and vertical shots. It's smooth, has three-axis stabilization, object tracking, fine-tuning, and lots of built-in extensions and features to let you up your vlogging game.
DJI Osmo Mobile 6
If you have the budget, the Osmo Mobile 6 could be what you're looking for. It has excellent tracking, an easy quick-mount mechanism, and even more features to enhance your recordings. It features a built-in status panel, side wheel, and axis lock features, weighing just 309 grams.
Zhiyun Smooth 5
The Zhiyun Gimbal 5 might not come cheap, but it includes all the necessary accessories. It has three-axis stabilization, a built-in light, a control panel with a control wheel, and smooth controls. It can last up to 25 hours on a single charge and is an excellent alternative.
Lights & Microphones
Lights can improve the quality of your self-recorded videos. It enables you to highlight yourself, or other subjects and objects, greatly enhancing the quality of content. The other important tool is a microphone, since smartphone microphones often can’t cancel out wind and other loud noises, while dedicated microphones might be able to cope better.
RØDE VideoMicro
The Rode VideoMicro microphone features a 3.5mm jack that can connect to smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. It's one of the best shock-mount microphones, and it can greatly improve the audio quality of your vlogs.
Movo VXR10 Microphone
The Movo microphone can connect to smartphones, tablets, and other electronics devices via the 3.5mm headphone jack, and it provides excellent sound quality. The kit includes a deadcat, a carrying case, and a 3.5mm cable.
Movo VXR10-PRO Microphone
Similar to the standard VXR10 by Movo, the Pro version includes even more accessories at a slightly higher price. It can greatly improve the audio of your footage, and the kit comes with the microphone, a shock mount, a foam windscreen, a deadcat, a carrying case, and two cables.
PICTRON VL28 LED
The Pictron VL28 light has four levels of brightness levels,and it provides 120 lumens a 0.5m, making it an excellent choice for bloggers. It can easily attach to smartphones and tripods. It's ideal for beginners and those who don't require a lot of light. It can also last for three hours on a single charge.
Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light
This ring light is excellent for lighting up yourself from a close distance and is perfect for vlogging on the go. It can easily attach to smartphones. It requires rechargeable batteries, and it's lightweight and easy to use.
Kimwood selfie ring light
This selfie ring light is perfect for on-the-go content creation, and it can easily attach to smartphones. It has three dimmable light modes, including cold natural, and warm, and five levels of brightness controls.
All-in-one kits
You're in luck if you’re after an all-in-one kit that includes microphones, a tripod, and a light. Here are the best kits that we found. These kits are great if you want to save time researching, and go with something simple, that’s already been proven to work well for thousands of people.
Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for USB-C Devices
The Rode VideoMic blogger kit is excellent if you're looking for the fundamentals. The kit includes a MicroLED camera, a rode VideoMic microphone, and a tripod with a phone mount. It's a great piece to kickstart your new hobby or career, and it's excellent for USB-C-compatible devices.
Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for iOS Devices
Similar to the USB-C version, this Rode kit includes all essentials. It comes with the MicroLED light, a smartphone mount, and a Rode VideoMic microphone that can plug into the lightning port. It's a great piece of kit to get started.
Movo iVlogger Kit
This kit is great excellent for new bloggers who are just starting out. It comes with a shotgun microphone, LED lights, a phone clamp, a ball head mount, a tripod, and all of the necessary cables to get you up and running in no time.
Best phones for vlogging
Apple iPhone 14
iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life.
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro is the latest large-screen premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.
Apple iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 is the default smartphone from Apple for 2021. If you're looking for an experience that remains fast and fluid over years to come and not lacking on any hardware front, this is the device to get.
iPhone 12 Pro
It’s nearly identical to its larger iPhone 12 Pro Max sibling with its class-leading performance, and it too offers one of the best camera quality that you can buy in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S22
The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all.
Google Pixel 7
The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.
Google Pixel 7 Pro
The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results.
Google Pixel 6a
If you don't care about high refresh rate, wireless charging, a glass back and a few other tidbits, this should be your phone. It's a Pixel, but less expensive. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.