The Samsung Galaxy S24 line of devices, while short on the number of changes, are some of the most well-rounded devices we've seen from Samsung. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is already one of our favorites to nab the best smartphone award for 2024. But while each device in the lineup has its place in the market, so do compatible accessories that make the user experience whole.
Here, we've assembled a collection that features accessories that are the best in their category and are worth considering pairing with your brand-new Galaxy S24 series device.
Best cases for Samsung Galaxy S24 series
From cases designed to protect your Samsung Galaxy S24 from falls to those that add protection without completely altering the in-hand feel, there are lots of options to choose from; listed below are some of the best cases:
SUPCASE UBMag XT (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
In partnership with SUPCASE
The SUPCASE UBMag XT features a magnetic ring that supports compatible accessories and wireless chargers. It has a built-in camera cover, a kickstand, precise cutouts, and elevated bezels that prevent scratches and scuffs. It's available in five colors and 20ft drop-tested to ensure it protects your device.
dbrand Ghost (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Clear Case
The dbrand Ghost case is a fully transparent, clear case. It supports MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers and provides 10ft drop protection. It has an anti-yellowing coating, a slim 1.2mm design, and excellent all-around protection for the S24 Ultra.
Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy S24 Ultra)Slim & Minimalistic
The Spigen Thin Fit case features a hybrid PC and TPU structure. It has a slim and lightweight profile with a premium matte finish. It's scratch-resistant and can survive smaller drops. It's great for everyday users who are looking for a compact case.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case for Galaxy S24
In partnership with SUPCASE
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best-rugged case series on the market, and the Galaxy S24+ version continues this tradition. It features a built-in screen protector, easy-to-press buttons, raised and textured edges for a better grip, and precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. Moreover, it includes a handy kickstand and a rotating belt clip holster.
Samsung Standing Grip Case for Galaxy S24Made by Samsung$47 $59 Save $12
The Samsung Standing Grip Case is an official silicone accessory that comes with a built-in grip that also doubles as a kickstand. Just put the grip into place and you'll be able to experience hands-free viewing. It's also great to ensure you don't easily drop your phone onto the floor.
Dbrand Grip Case for Galaxy S24Highly Customizable
If you want a Galaxy S24 case that's compatible with skins, go for the dbrand grip case. It's slim, offers a strong grip, and delivers excellent protection. You can even personalize it with over 20 unique skins, and it comes with raised edges to protect your screen and camera from potential damage.
Best smartwatches for Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Combine your Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, or Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Galaxy Watch 6 series or cross-platform wearables like the Withings ScanWatch 2 to stay current on wellness information and notifications.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6Best Value$242 $300 Save $58
The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and it's available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Depending on the size, you get a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch display, respectively, a new and more powerful Exynos W930 chip, an up to 40-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, and many new features in One UI 5 Watch based on Wear OS 4.
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ClassicThe Best$340 $400 Save $60
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic returns the beloved physical rotating bezel, and is the latest smartwatch from Samsung. It's available in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Depending on the size, you get a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch display, respectively, a new and more powerful Exynos W930 chip, an up to 40-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, and many new features in One UI 5 Watch based on Wear OS 4.
Withings ScanWatch 2Hybrid Smartwatch
The ScanWatch 2 the flagship wearable for Withings, offering upgraded sensors and new hardware that's capable of tracking temperature over a 24-hour period, providing real-time metrics for activities that you perform throughout the day.
Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy S24 series
A charging adapter is one of the omissions we've seen Samsung make when delivering its latest smartphones, and the Galaxy S24 follows suit. So, if you find yourself needing a new adapter, here are some of the best cost-effective options for the task.
Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQGlobal Compatibility
The Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ USB-C charger is your companion for trips. It's ultra-compact and travel-ready, featuring interchangeable plugs for the US, UK, and Europe. With PowerIQ 3.0 technology, it offers universal compatibility with a wide range of devices, including MacBook, iPad, and most flagship mobile devices.
-
Anker Nano II 65WHighly Versatile$40 $56 Save $16
The Anker Nano II 65W charger comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, and the GaN II technology provides efficient and cool charging in a small form factor to be even more portable. The charger can also charge 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch devices at max speed.
-
Samsung 45W USB-C chargerMade by Samsung$31 $35 Save $4
The Samsung Official 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is the perfect charger for S23+ and S23 Ultra. Thanks to the latest technology used, it can also charge other Galaxy devices at 15W, even if the other Galaxy device doesn't support Super Fast Charging 2.0. This charger plugs into any standard wall outlet and delivers up to 3A for fast charging.
Best power bank for Samsung Galaxy S24 series
While the Galaxy S24 line features the power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, having a power bank handy will ensure you're never caught out with a dying phone. Here are the best options:
-
Elecjet Apollo UltraEditor's Choice
ELECJET Apollo Ultra is a 10,000 mAh power bank with 65W output, ideal for users looking to power various devices. The OEM claims it will charge from 0 to 100% in about 30 minutes, which means it's easy to top up and eases any battery-related anxiety. It features a USB-C and USB-A port; the latter can also be used while you're charging the power bank.
-
Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power BankSupports Wireless Charging
If your work involves a lot of time on the ground, then you are going to want a power bank that powers you through a whole day. The Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank is exactly what you need. It features a big 10,000 mAh battery that supports both 7.5W wireless and 18W wired USB-C charging. The build quality is excellent and there is also an additional USB-B A port to charge accessories.
-
Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PDEasy to Carry
The Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD is a 20W USB-C portable power bank with 10000mAh capacity. In addition to a 20W USB-C port, it also has a 12W USB port to charge a second device. The MultiProtect safety feature ensures worry-free charging, with a fire-resistant casing and temperature control.
Best controllers for Samsung Galaxy S24 series
With all the power locked behind these new devices, gaming on the go is one of the most enjoyable things you can experience on the Galaxy S24 line. Pair them with these controllers to make sure you can game easily.
-
Backbone OneOn-the-go Gaming
The BACKBONE One mobile gaming controller works with iPhone and Android devices, and it supports most games. It has analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks to elevate your gaming experience. The controller is available in two colors, black and white.
-
Microsoft Xbox Series X|S Wireless ControllerBest Value
The Xbox Series X and S controller has a refined geometry for a more ergonomic feel and comfort during gameplay. It has a 40-hour rated battery, a hybrid D-pad, and a textured grip on the triggers and bumpers.
-
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless ControllerPremium Pick
The default PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller can seamlessly connect to your favorite devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and more. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and an ergonomic feel.
Best headphones for Samsung Galaxy S24 series
Wireless audio hardware is a key part of the smartphone ecosystem today, and the Bluetooth earbuds from Samsung or the WH-1000 series from Sony are some of the de-facto choices. The listed devices will work seamlessly with your new smartphone and should be some of your top considerations when purchasing.
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ProSamsung's Best$109 $230 Save $121
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features.
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds FEA Budget Alternative
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest budget-friendly earbuds from Samsung. They offer excellent sound quality and features, all at a more affordable price compared to the Buds2 earbuds.
-
Sony WH-1000XM5Sony's Best$328 $400 Save $72
The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.