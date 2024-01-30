Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line of devices, while short on the number of changes, are some of the most well-rounded devices we've seen from Samsung. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is already one of our favorites to nab the best smartphone award for 2024. But while each device in the lineup has its place in the market, so do compatible accessories that make the user experience whole.

Here, we've assembled a collection that features accessories that are the best in their category and are worth considering pairing with your brand-new Galaxy S24 series device.

Best cases for Samsung Galaxy S24 series

From cases designed to protect your Samsung Galaxy S24 from falls to those that add protection without completely altering the in-hand feel, there are lots of options to choose from; listed below are some of the best cases:

  • pbi-SUPCASE UBMag XT (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
    SUPCASE UBMag XT (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
    The SUPCASE UBMag XT features a magnetic ring that supports compatible accessories and wireless chargers. It has a built-in camera cover, a kickstand, precise cutouts, and elevated bezels that prevent scratches and scuffs. It's available in five colors and 20ft drop-tested to ensure it protects your device.

    $25 at Amazon
  • pbi-dbrand Ghost (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
    dbrand Ghost (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
    Clear Case

    The dbrand Ghost case is a fully transparent, clear case. It supports MagSafe accessories and wireless chargers and provides 10ft drop protection. It has an anti-yellowing coating, a slim 1.2mm design, and excellent all-around protection for the S24 Ultra.

    $50 at dbrand
  • pbi-Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
    Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy S24 Ultra)
    Slim & Minimalistic

    The Spigen Thin Fit case features a hybrid PC and TPU structure. It has a slim and lightweight profile with a premium matte finish. It's scratch-resistant and can survive smaller drops. It's great for everyday users who are looking for a compact case.

    $18 at Amazon
  • Supcase UB Pro S24
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case for Galaxy S24
    The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is one of the best-rugged case series on the market, and the Galaxy S24+ version continues this tradition. It features a built-in screen protector, easy-to-press buttons, raised and textured edges for a better grip, and precise cutouts for all ports and buttons. Moreover, it includes a handy kickstand and a rotating belt clip holster.

    $24 on Amazon (S24) $24 on Amazon (S24+) View at Supcase (S24) View at Supcase (S24+)
  • S24 Standing Grip case
    Samsung Standing Grip Case for Galaxy S24
    Made by Samsung
    $47 $59 Save $12

    The Samsung Standing Grip Case is an official silicone accessory that comes with a built-in grip that also doubles as a kickstand. Just put the grip into place and you'll be able to experience hands-free viewing. It's also great to ensure you don't easily drop your phone onto the floor.

    $47 on Samsung (S24) $47 on Samsung (S24+)
  • Dbrand Grip Case for Galaxy S24 pbi
    Dbrand Grip Case for Galaxy S24
    Highly Customizable

    If you want a Galaxy S24 case that's compatible with skins, go for the dbrand grip case. It's slim, offers a strong grip, and delivers excellent protection. You can even personalize it with over 20 unique skins, and it comes with raised edges to protect your screen and camera from potential damage.

    View at dbrand (S24) View at dbrand (S24+)
Best smartwatches for Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Combine your Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, or Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Galaxy Watch 6 series or cross-platform wearables like the Withings ScanWatch 2 to stay current on wellness information and notifications.

  • pbi-samsung-galaxy-watch-6
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
    Best Value
    $242 $300 Save $58

    The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and it's available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Depending on the size, you get a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch display, respectively, a new and more powerful Exynos W930 chip, an up to 40-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, and many new features in One UI 5 Watch based on Wear OS 4.

    $242 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung
  • pbi-samsung-galaxy-watch-6-classic
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
    The Best
    $340 $400 Save $60

    The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic returns the beloved physical rotating bezel, and is the latest smartwatch from Samsung. It's available in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Depending on the size, you get a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch display, respectively, a new and more powerful Exynos W930 chip, an up to 40-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, and many new features in One UI 5 Watch based on Wear OS 4.

    $340 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung
  • PBI ScanWatch 2
    Withings ScanWatch 2
    Hybrid Smartwatch

    The ScanWatch 2 the flagship wearable for Withings, offering upgraded sensors and new hardware that's capable of tracking temperature over a 24-hour period, providing real-time metrics for activities that you perform throughout the day.

    $376 at Amazon $349.95 at Withings

Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy S24 series

A charging adapter is one of the omissions we've seen Samsung make when delivering its latest smartphones, and the Galaxy S24 follows suit. So, if you find yourself needing a new adapter, here are some of the best cost-effective options for the task.

  • Anker 65W powerport III piq
    Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ
    Global Compatibility

    The Anker PowerPort III 65W PIQ USB-C charger is your companion for trips. It's ultra-compact and travel-ready, featuring interchangeable plugs for the US, UK, and Europe. With PowerIQ 3.0 technology, it offers universal compatibility with a wide range of devices, including MacBook, iPad, and most flagship mobile devices.

    $40 at Amazon
  • Anker Nano II 65W
    Anker Nano II 65W
    Highly Versatile
    $40 $56 Save $16

    The Anker Nano II 65W charger comes with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for convenient charging. It lets you charge multiple devices simultaneously, and the GaN II technology provides efficient and cool charging in a small form factor to be even more portable. The charger can also charge 2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch devices at max speed. 

    $40 at Amazon
  • Samsung 45W USB-C pbi Background Removed
    Samsung 45W USB-C charger
    Made by Samsung
    $31 $35 Save $4

    The Samsung Official 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is the perfect charger for S23+ and S23 Ultra. Thanks to the latest technology used, it can also charge other Galaxy devices at 15W, even if the other Galaxy device doesn't support Super Fast Charging 2.0. This charger plugs into any standard wall outlet and delivers up to 3A for fast charging.

    $31 at Amazon $50 at Samsung

Best power bank for Samsung Galaxy S24 series

While the Galaxy S24 line features the power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, having a power bank handy will ensure you're never caught out with a dying phone. Here are the best options:

  • PBI Elecjet 10000 mAh Power Bank
    Elecjet Apollo Ultra
    Editor's Choice

    ELECJET Apollo Ultra is a 10,000 mAh power bank with 65W output, ideal for users looking to power various devices. The OEM claims it will charge from 0 to 100% in about 30 minutes, which means it's easy to top up and eases any battery-related anxiety. It features a USB-C and USB-A port; the latter can also be used while you're charging the power bank.

    $90 at Amazon
  • Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic 10k MAh Power bank pbi
    Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank
    Supports Wireless Charging

    If your work involves a lot of time on the ground, then you are going to want a power bank that powers you through a whole day. The Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank is exactly what you need. It features a big 10,000 mAh battery that supports both 7.5W wireless and 18W wired USB-C charging. The build quality is excellent and there is also an additional USB-B A port to charge accessories.

    $61 at Amazon
  • med-pbi-anker-powercore-slim-10k-pd Background Removed Medium
    Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD
    Easy to Carry

    The Anker 523 PowerCore Slim 10K PD is a 20W USB-C portable power bank with 10000mAh capacity. In addition to a 20W USB-C port, it also has a 12W USB port to charge a second device. The MultiProtect safety feature ensures worry-free charging, with a fire-resistant casing and temperature control.

    $30 at Amazon

Best controllers for Samsung Galaxy S24 series

With all the power locked behind these new devices, gaming on the go is one of the most enjoyable things you can experience on the Galaxy S24 line. Pair them with these controllers to make sure you can game easily.

  • pbi-backbone-one-mobile-gaming-controller
    Backbone One
    On-the-go Gaming

    The BACKBONE One mobile gaming controller works with iPhone and Android devices, and it supports most games. It has analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks to elevate your gaming experience. The controller is available in two colors, black and white.

    $99 at Amazon (Android)
  • Xbox Series X S wireless controller
    Microsoft Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller
    Best Value

    The Xbox Series X and S controller has a refined geometry for a more ergonomic feel and comfort during gameplay. It has a 40-hour rated battery, a hybrid D-pad, and a textured grip on the triggers and bumpers. 

    See at Amazon See at Best Buy
  • PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
    PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller
    Premium Pick

    The default PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller can seamlessly connect to your favorite devices, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and more. It has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and an ergonomic feel. 

    See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Best headphones for Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Wireless audio hardware is a key part of the smartphone ecosystem today, and the Bluetooth earbuds from Samsung or the WH-1000 series from Sony are some of the de-facto choices. The listed devices will work seamlessly with your new smartphone and should be some of your top considerations when purchasing.

  • PBI Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
    Samsung's Best
    $109 $230 Save $121

    Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features.

    $109 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy $229 at Samsung
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds FE pbi
    Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
    A Budget Alternative

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest budget-friendly earbuds from Samsung. They offer excellent sound quality and features, all at a more affordable price compared to the Buds2 earbuds.

    $99 at Samsung
  • Product Image of Sony WH1000 XM5
    Sony WH-1000XM5
    Sony's Best
    $328 $400 Save $72

    The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.

    $328 at Amazon $329.99 at Best Buy $328 at Adorama