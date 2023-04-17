Here are the best accessories for your iPhone, including USB-C chargers, Lightning cables, cases, MagSafe accessories, power banks, and much more.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The 20W USB-C Adapter from Apple is the default accessory to get for iPhone. It features a simple build while offering reliability and performance that not every option on the market can match. See at Amazon

Anker Nano 3 Anker 511 Nano 3 is the compact charger to pack into your backpack when heading on a trip. It offers 30W USB-C fast charging and even supports PPS. The charger is available in multiple colors for your iPhone too! See at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 offers a total of 45W power output and two USB-C ports. This AirPods Pro-sized Super Mini charger can charge iPad and iPhone at the same time. $39.99 at Amazon

EHO 100W USB-C GaN Charger EHO GaN charger offers 100W of total output. You can use it to charge not only your iPhone, but also your MacBook and other devices. It comes with 3 USB-C ports and one USB-A port. See at Amazon

As an iPhone owner, a USB-C charger is one of the first accessories you'll need to buy. Unfortunately, newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 series do not come with a USB-C adapter in the box, making it an essential purchase. But don't worry — we've got you covered with our top picks. If you want the best of the best, Apple's official 20W USB-C charger is the way to go. But, if you're looking for a more affordable option, the Anker Nano 3 is a great choice. It's smaller in size than the official charger, yet it still delivers up to 30W fast charging. Additionally, the Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 is great option that not only delivers enough power to charge your iPhone, but it can also charge other Apple products like the Apple Watch or AirPods simultaneously. Best Lightning Cables

Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable Anker's USB-C to Lightning Cable for iPhone is MFi certified, so you can charge your Apple devices without any worries. The company claims it can withstand over 12,000 bends. Also available in 6-feet and 10-feet options. $14 at Amazon

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable If you're looking for an official option, Apple also sells the original USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhone. This cable supports up to 96W USB‑C Power Adapters and is available in 2-meter option as well. $19 at Amazon (US)

Amazon Basics USB-C to Lightning Cable AmazonBasics' USB-C to Lightning cable is compatible with all the Apple devices out there. It is MFi certified so you can use it with your iPhone without any worries. Supports transfer up to 480Mbps. $11.7 at Amazon

Belkin Studio USB-C to Lightning Cable Belkin is known for its Apple accessories and its USB-C to Lightning cable is one of the best 'value-for-money' product you can buy. It offers the same feel and compatability as the official cable and is MFi certified. $10 at Amazon

As a long-time iPhone owner, you're probably aware that you'll need to replace your Lightning cable from time to time. Whether your old cable has worn out or you need an additional one for your car or desk, there are countless options available. As more and more iPhone users opt for USB-C power adapters, we've exclusively included USB-C to Lightning cables in our guide since USB-A is gradually being phased out. Rest assured that all of our recommended products are MFi certified, ensuring complete compatibility with Apple devices. Best Cases & Covers

Supcase Supcase offers some of the most durable and affordable iPhone cases on the market. Check out their impressive range of rugged cases using the link below! See at Amazon

Apple Apple makes some of the best silicon and leather cases for iPhone. Check them out using the link given below! See at Amazon

Spigen Spigen offers a wide range of cases and covers for iPhone. Not only that, but they are also some of the best cases on the market. Check out their store using the links given below! See at Amazon

CASETiFY If you're searching for iPhone cases that provide the durability and protection of rugged cases while still being visually appealing, be sure to explore Casetify's collection of cases. See at Casetify

The next must-have accessory for your iPhone is a protective case or cover. iPhones are expensive, and with their glass-metal build, they can be fragile, making a case essential for full protection. With a wide range of cases available in various shapes, sizes, and colors, it can be challenging to find out the right choice for your iPhone. You can refer to our some of the guides down below to check out the best cases for your particular iPhone model. Alternatively, you can explore the links provided above to visit top brands like Spigen, Supcase, Casetify, or the official Apple Store and find the best quality cases for your iPhone. Best cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Best cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Best iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe cases

Best iPhone 13 cases Best Wireless Chargers & Stations

MagSafe Charger The MagSafe Charger from Apple is a simple wireless charging solution if you are looking for fast charging speeds without the hassle of ensuring your device is in place properly. It can charge devices from the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 lineup with up to 15W of power. See at Amazon

ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger The ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Charger is a simple accessory that combines MagSafe technology into a wireless charging puck. It has the advantage of a detachable cable and a kickstand built into its base. See at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe Belkin Boost Charge Pro brings the convenience of MagSafe and multi-device charging into a neat package that not only looks attractive but is also functional. Its choice of timeless materials will also help it blend into your home's decor with ease. See at Amazon

PITAKA MagEZ Slider PITAKA's MagEZ Slider combines a battery pack, a wireless charger, and an additional USB-C port into a neat package that can sit on a table and power your devices little by little as you go through your workday. The swiveling base also makes it easy to use other parts of the accessory. See at Amazon

For those who spend a lot of time at their desk or need a convenient charging stand to use at night, the best wireless chargers and charging stations for your iPhone are worth considering. Apple's official MagSafe Charger is an excellent choice for those who want a simple wireless charging solution, while the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is a 3-in-1 wireless charger that offers the convenience of MagSafe and the added ability to charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously. Best Docks and Mounts

Belkin MagSafe Car Mount If you're looking for hands-free charging solution for your car, the Belkin MagSafe Car Mount is an excellent option. With 10W fast charging, it provides a secure and reliable connection for your iPhone. It can be used in any position for charging, streaming, and navigation. $40 at Amazon

Belkin Fitness Mount The Belkin Fitness Mount for iPhone is an accessory perfect for those who love working out — be it on a treadmill, spin bike, or elliptical. It features a watch strap-like design that will allow it to wrap itself around any bar-like structure, while the MagSafe magnets hold your iPhone in place. See at Amazon

Capstone Continuity Camera Mount It's probably best to go with Capstone's continuity camera mount if you want an affordable mount with MagSafe as well. It attaches via magnets to your iPhone and then slides onto your Mac's lid. It is quite affordable and has great reviews on Amazon. See at Amazon

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Belkin iPhone Mount attached magnetically to your Mac and with MagSafe to your iPhone. You can rotate it easily and use it in both portrait and landscape modes. It can also be used as a kickstand or ring grip when not connected to your Mac laptop. See at Amazon

Thanks to the introduction of MagSafe, the iPhone accessory market has expanded significantly, offering a plethora of innovative products. One such accessory is the Belkin Car Mount. This mount attaches securely to your car's AC vent, holding your iPhone in place while charging and streaming music or navigation. Another great accessory is the Capstone Continuity Camera mount that uses MagSafe to turn your iPhone in to a webcam for video calls. There are also several other continuity camera mounts available in the market, and we've curated a list of the best options for you to explore. Best Portable Battery Packs

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is perfect for a quick recharge, giving you a few extra hours with your iPhone in a moment of need. It attaches seamlessly and functions similarly due to MagSafe and its no-button approach. See at Amazon

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery MagGo battery pack for iPhone features a 5,000 mAh cell that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also doubles as a kickstand for a hands-free viewing experience. See at Amazon

OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank The OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for iPhone features a 3,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. If you're looking for a small MagSafe battery pack that doesn't affect your use, this is one of the best options out there. See at Amazon

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag Battery Pack The Spigen Mag Battery Pack for iPhone features a 5,000 mAh battery that charges your device at a speed of 7.5W. It also features pass-through charging, so you can charge both your iPhone and power bank at the same time. See at Amazon

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the best affordable expandable storage device for your iPhone. It can be connected to both iPhone as well as Android devices thanks to the 2-in-1 USB-C and Lightning interface. It features automatic back up and compatibility with wide variety of devices. See at Amazon

iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive iDiskk 4-in-1 USB 3.0 Flash Drive features 256GB and works not only with iPhones but other devices as well thanks to its four-in-one multi-connector. The device features a micro-USB, Lightning, USB-C, and USB-A connector. See at Amazon

iDiskk 2TB External Hard Drive for iPhone The iDiskk External Hard Drive for iPhone offers a massive 2TB of storage space, three cable connectors for use with multiple devices, and automatic photo backup via the iOS app. It also has a built-in 2000mAh battery, file encryption, and MFi certification. A perfect all-in-one solution for extra storage. See at Amazon

While Apple offers the iPhone in a variety of storage options, limited in-built storage space and the lack of a microSD card slot can be a concern for many users. Thankfully, there are external storage drives that connect to your iPhone via the Lightning port (or wirelessly). You can explore the options mentioned above or take a look at our comprehensive guide right here. Other iPhone Accessories

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case now also comes equipped with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm. See at Amazon

Apple AirPods 3 AirPods 3 are the latest generation wireless earbuds from Apple. It supports Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and it has force sensors that let you easily control the earbuds while listening to music, watching movies, or taking a call. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, and can last up to 6-hours on a single charge, or 30-hours provided by the MagSafe charging case. See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 $359 $429 Save $70 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $359 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra The latest edition in the Apple Watch lineup is the Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with body temperature sensors, LTE, and GPS, a new large 49mm size, a more durable design, and the longest battery life in an Apple Watch to date. $779.99 at Amazon

Apple AirTag The Apple AirTag lets you easily keep track of your devices, pets, bags, and other items using the Find My app. It's easy to set up, and it works on all Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac. See at Amazon See at Amazon

Apple Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter The Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is the solution for using your favorite wired headphones with your iPhone. Not only iPhone, but this accessory works with all devices that have a Lightning connector See at Amazon