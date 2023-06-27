July is turning out to be an inspiring month for anyone interested in picking up new tech, as we will be able to celebrate two major sales events. Indeed, everyone is talking about Prime Day, but you can also take advantage of the latest savings available for the fourth of July.
There are tons of deals already live, but we have selected a few that will make your life easier, as you can pick up your new products without paying more. So pick up your flag, get ready to do some serious shopping, and score huge savings on some of the best smart TVs, smartphones, and more.
Sony BRAVIA XR X90K$1198 $1500 Save $302
The Sony BRAVIA XR X90K delivers natural colors and real-life depth with full-array LED contrast and intelligent processing. Ideal for PlayStation 5, it has low input lag and exclusive BRAVIA XR features. Enjoy billions of colors, Google TV with Google Assistant, and high-quality 4K UHD movies with BRAVIA CORE. It also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.
Hisense U7H QLED TV$1798 $2500 Save $702
This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV.
LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV$1997 $2297 Save $300
LG’s B2 Series OLED Smart TV comes with the company’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels, to deliver infinite contrast, deep blacks, and over a billion colors for jaw-dropping visuals thanks to the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that will adapt and adjust picture and sound quality for the best possible media experience.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4K Projector$1339 $1799 Save $460
Dangbei's Mars Pro 4K Projector is a great alternative for those who want a great cinematic experience for less
Flexispot EN1$260 $350 Save $90
Improve your workstation with a new FLEXISPOT EN1 Height Adjustable Standing Desk that's excellent for anyone who wants freedom of movement thanks to the electric height adjustable system that will let you save 4 of your favorite positions for convenient one-touch switching from standing to sitting throughout the day.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro$1200 $1900 Save $700
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at just $1,049 for the 13-inch model, powered by the Intel i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. It's available in Silver and Graphite colors, and it's an ultra-portable and lightweight laptop.
LG Gram 16 2-in-1$1099 $1350 Save $251
The 2022 version of LG's gram 16 16T90Q 2-in-1 tablet and laptop features a 16-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FHD webcam for video calls, support for WiFi 6E speeds, and more.
M1 MacBook Air Gold
Apple's 2020 MacBook Air with an M1 chip is still an excellent option for anyone looking for tons of power on a slim and easy-to-carry package that's perfect for content creators.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. Trade in your current device and score up to $1,000 in savings on your new phone.
Samsung Galaxy S23$700 $800 Save $100
The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.
OnePlus 10T 5G$430 $650 Save $220
OnePlus 10T is an affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more.
iPad Mini (6th generation)$469 $499 Save $30
The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that's easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor.
iPad 9th Generation$250 $329 Save $79
The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.
iPad Air (5th Generation)$559 $599 Save $40
iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available.
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones$81 $120 Save $39
Sennheiser's HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones arrive with 30 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging, and the company's App support to provide equalizer and firmware updates.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones$169 $350 Save $181
Enjoy great tunes and amazing noise canceling with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which will also deliver up to 22 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more.
TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones$70 $120 Save $50
TREBLAB's Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones are an excellent option for those who love going to the gym or those who like to go for an occasional run, as they were designed for active people.
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music$210 $350 Save $140
The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is an amazing option for those interested in a healthy lifestyle with tons of exercise included, as it comes with performance monitoring features, such as VO2 max, recovery time, aerobic and anaerobic training effects, training load, and more to help you monitor your progress.
Apple Watch Series 8$329 $399 Save $70
Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$230 $280 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.
Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Kids$28 $60 Save $32
Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) is a smart speaker built for kids. It comes with one year of AMAZON KIDS+ that is designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. It also gives kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs.
Amazon Echo Show 5$51 $85 Save $34
The Amazon Echo Show 5 comes with a 2MP camera, 5.5-inch display, and a single 1.7-inch speaker. It has a built-in camera shutter and microphone, and it can control smart home devices with Alexa.
We will keep updating this list with more deals as we get closer to July 4th, so you can celebrate the independence of the United States and save big bucks on some of the best tech products on the market. And stay tuned, as we are also working on getting you the best savings for Amazon’s next Prime Day.