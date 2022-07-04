Best 4th of July deals: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop, and more

12.9-inch iPad Pro

We have great deals for everyone interested in purchasing a new iPad Pro, as Apple’s most powerful iPad is now receiving a whopping $449 discount on its maxed-out version, which comes with LTE support and 2TB storage space. Further, this also means that you will receive 16GB RAM, a brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, Apple’s TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, a four-speaker audio system, and five studio-quality microphones among other cool features.

However, you don’t need to spend that much on a new iPad Pro, as you can also get the base model with 128GB storage space and Wi-Fi-only support for $999 after scoring a $100 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the smaller 11-inch model that sells for $750 after a $50 discount representing 6 percent savings.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop

We then head over to the gaming department, where we have the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop selling for $1,000 after picking up a $200 discount. This will get you a new and impressive gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD IPS-Type display, an Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home, and more.

Of course, you can also opt for a more budget-friendly option and check out the Acer Chromebook 314 Laptop that comes with an Intel Core N4020 processor, a 14-inch Full HD IPS display, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage space, and other great features for $225 after a $10 discount. Or go for the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $899 after a 14 percent discount. This model comes with a 300Hz refresh rate FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. And you can also check out the 13-inch MacBook Pro that now sells for just $1,050 over at Best Buy.

Acer Nitro XZ320Q 1500R Gaming Monitor

And since we’re already in the Gaming department, we might as well check out the Acer Nitro XZ320Q 1500R Curved Full HD VA Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor that comes with a $270 price tag after an amazing $180 discount that represents 40 percent savings. This 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor features Adaptive-Sync technology, 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms VRB response time, a Display Port, and two HDMI ports for you to connect your devices. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, check out the 23.5-inch Samsung Curved Computer Monitor that sells for $170 after an 11 percent discount.

And if you’re still looking for ways to improve your image quality, you can also consider buying a new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming that sells for $1,550 after receiving $310.

Google Pixel 6

Next up, we have the Google Pixel 6, which sells for $580 on its 128GB storage model. This device comes with a Google Tensor processor, which is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel. It also features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display capable of going up to 90Hz refresh rates. You get the same camera configuration as its Pro model, as this device lacks the 48MP telephoto sensor. Either way, you will still be able to enjoy a new smartphone with a stunning camera that features a 50 MP wide, a 12 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP front sensor for you to capture all your best moments.

You can also pick up a new Pixel 6 Pro, as this model now sells for $840 after seeing a seven percent discount that translates to $59 savings.

Hisense A6 Series Smart TV

Finally, the Hisense A6 Series Smart TV sells for as low as $245 after the latest price changes and discounts. The most affordable option comes with a 43-inch display and a 12 percent discount that represents $34.99 savings. However, the best savings come with the 75-inch model that now sells for $680 after picking up a whopping $620 savings, as it was once priced at $1,300.

The Hisense A6 Series Smart TV comes with a Voice Remote, support for Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X. Plus, you also get sports & game modes, as well as a Chromecast built-in. If you’re not 100 percent sure about this model, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the LG C1 Series smart TV that is currently on sale thanks to ongoing 4th of July deals.