With working from home becoming the new normal for many, you may be in the boat of users looking to upgrade their monitor setup. Perhaps you are looking to get better visuals or for an option that could prevent strain on your neck from having to look down constantly. With all these factors in mind, picking the correct device can be a difficult task, even more so if you need it to match your current display. In this guide, we’ve listed twelve of the best 4K monitors for Mac you should consider buying.

UPERFECT 4K Portable Monitor A Multipurpose Display This 15.6-inch 4K (3840x2160) display is a great option to consider if you're always on the move. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits and covers 100 percent of the sRGB spectrum. The unit also comes with a leather cover to help prop it up or protect it from scratches when not in use. It can connect to your Mac via its USB-C Port or mini HDMI connection and also includes a stereo pair of 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for external options. View at Amazon

LG 24UD58-B For those on a Budget This plain-looking 24-inch 4K (3840x2160) option from LG is perfect for those on a budget. It has a peak brightness of 250 nits and covers 72 percent of the NTSC color spectrum. If the default stand feels too restrictive, you can also mount this onto different options due to its VESA compatibility. View at Amazon

Samsung S80UA UHD Monitor An Option with a Great Stand With its nearly bezel-less look, the 27-inch S80UA UHD (3840x2160) monitor is a good option for professionals looking to better their viewing experience. It has a typical brightness of 300 nits and features seven different color modes. Its USB-C port, used for video, provides 90W of power through its PD capability. View at Samsung

BenQ EW2780U Perfect for Multimedia With its integrated speakers and HDR compliance, this monitor is perfect for those who consume content while at their desks. This 27-inch model (3840x2160) covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum and allows for great viewing angles with its IPS technology panel. Users can connect to it via its USB-C port, which can provide 60W of power. View at Amazon

BenQ PD2725U For Great Color Accuracy This Mac-Ready 27-inch 4K (3840x2160) monitor is the one to consider if you do a lot of color-accurate work. The gadget's AQ Color Technology ensures that it covers 95 and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 and sRGB Color gamuts respectively. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits and can deliver video, audio, and 65W of power through its USB-C port. View at Amazon

LG 4K UHD 27UD88 A Premium LG Option Part of LG's premium line of devices, this 4K 27-inch monitor (3840 x 2160) is the option to pick if you're looking to spend as much as on the previous BenQ option. It has a peak brightness of 350 nits and covers over 99 percent of the sRGB Color gamut. The USB-C port can also deliver 60W of power. View at Amazon

Dell S2721QS One with Dual HDMI Dell S2721QS is a 27-inch 4K (3840x2160) monitor with one of the best designs on this list. It has thin bezels on three sides which gives it a great look. It features multiple HDMI ports that allow you to seamlessly switch between two connected devices and use a Picture-by-Picture feature that displays two input sources in equal halves on the screen. It can achieve 350 nits of brightness and covers 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum. View at Amazon

LG 27UN850-W An UltraFine with a Vesa Mount The LG 27UN850-W is the perfect device to consider if you need a 27-inch 4K panel (3840x2160) with a highly adjustable stand. In terms of additional features, it covers 99% of the sRGB gamut and has built-in speakers. Its USB-C connection also features power delivery and provides 60W to your device. View at Amazon

AOC U2790VQ A Budget Option from AOC With a peak brightness of 350nits, two HDMI, and a Mini Display Port, this 27-inch 4K option (3840x2160) from AOC can be a great starting point. It comes with expanded color depth due to its 10-bit panel and a low blue light mode, both of which can make for a vivid or comfortable viewing experience. It also covers 99 percent and 90 percent of the sRGB and NTSC gamut respectively. View at Amazon

HP U28 4K HDR Monitor Supports DisplayHDR 400 A monitor that HP calls a creator's dream, this 28-inch 4K (3840x2160) display brings a VESA certified HDR 400 panel that can provide true-to-life colors. It comes with a highly adjustable stand and features components made from recycled plastic too. For connectivity, you can depend on its USB-C port, HDMI connection, or Display Port, which will present data at a max brightness of 400 nits. View at HP

Asus ProArt PA329C Supports DisplayHDR 600 Similar to HP's U28 4K HDR Monitor, this is an option from Asus perfect for those who want more of a canvas for their creative work. Its 32-inch 4K screen is rated pre-calibrated in a factory and covers 100, 98, and 84 percent of the Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, and rec. 2020 standards, respectively. It's also compatible with hardware calibrators like the X-Rite i1 Display Pro. You can connect it to your hardware via a USB-C port on the back. View at Amazon

LG 43UN700-B Large 4K Display This 42.5-inch 4K screen is the perfect option to consider for your home desk setup if you prefer having a monitor to use as a reference or perhaps have multiple devices connected. The device features four HDMI 2.0 ports, a Type-C connection, and a DisplayPort for your viewing needs. It can achieve a peak brightness of 400 nits and covers 72 percent of the NTSC gamut. View at Amazon

Our Recommended 4K Monitors for Mac

If a compact 4K display is on your mind, the 15.6-inch option from UPERFECT is a great place to start because of its portable nature. But if you’ll be sitting at a desk, LG’s 24UD58-B or UltraFine 4K are devices worth looking at, more emphasis on the latter if you’re on the USB-C accessories-train with your Mac.

Next, if you’re looking for a 4K monitor suited to a creative workflow on your Mac, the Asus ProArt or HP U28 are ones you should consider because of their DisplayHDR certification for high dynamic range content. They also cover significant portions of the various color standards.

Keeping in mind that most Mac devices now come with only USB C Ports, we believe the BenQ PD2725U is an option worth looking at if you tend to use several USB-based accessories. Its assortment of ports that include two USB Type-A connectors, two HDMI In’s, a Display Port, and two USB Type-C ports make it a great hub. Similarly, LG’s 43UN700-B also offers several ports, including four HDMI connections which can come in handy if you have gaming consoles set up at your desk; its size makes it perfect for enjoying a quick play session during breaks.