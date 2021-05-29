The latest iPad Pro refresh by Apple, especially the bigger 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display, has again stirred the debate over whether it can be used as a full-time computing machine. While the answer is slowly tilting towards yes, a lot still needs to be done on the software side before the iPad Pro can truly put the powerful M1 chip to work. However, what doesn’t need much of a heated debate is the need for solid protection to keep your iPad Pro in pristine shape. Don’t know where to look? We’ve rounded up this list of the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases to help you out.

UAG Lucent case for iPad Pro 12.9 Slim and sturdy Looking for a rugged case to protect your pricey new iPad Pro? Look no further than the Lucent case by UAG, a renowned name in the industry. This case has a built-in Apple Pencil holder, a sturdy translucent cover, a thin and friction-free microdot flap, and an impact-resistant core. View at Amazon

ESR Ascend Trifold iPad Pro Case All round shield The ESR Ascend Trifold Case has a flap made out of smooth vegan leather for a premium feel, soft microfiber lining, and shock-absorbent padding as well. The rear cover has a sturdy polycarbonate shell, as well as a magnetic stylus clasp and a built-in screen guard. View at Amazon

Apple Smart Folio Case for iPad Pro Apple solution Made from a single piece of durable polyurethane that offers a good surface grip, it can be folded to make a stand for scenarios like reading, watching movies, video calls, etc. It supports open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality for saving on battery juice. View at Amazon

Comfyable Sleeve for iPad Pro Leather protection Designed specifically for tablets with stylus support, the Comfyable sleeve for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is made out of waterproof PU leather material. On the inside, you’ll find an EPE foam padding, a protective neoprene flap at the top, and a soft interior fleece lining. View at Amazon

Fintie Blossom Folio Case for iPad Pro Form and function Your tablet case doesn’t always have to look like a bland mesh of black and grey, right? Fintie Folio case for iPad Pro comes in a variety of floral designs and is made out of PU leather and a soft microfiber interior. It doubles as a kickstand too and has multiple additional slots. View at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro For serious work If you plan to use your new M1-powered iPad Pro as a computing machine, use Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. A perfect blend of solid build quality and features, the biggest ace up its sleeve is a dedicated passthrough USB-C port for charging. Also, it now comes in white too. View at Amazon

MoKo Case Fit iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case Budget protection The MoKo Case Fit case for the iPad Pro has a wear-resistant PU leather exterior and soft-touch microfiber lining on the inside to keep the gorgeous mini-LED display away from scratches. At the back, you’ll find a scratch and fingerprint resistant translucent shell that has raised lips to guard the camera and screen. View at Amazon

Chesona iPad Pro 2021 Case Does it all This might look like an ordinary keyboard folio case, but there’s a lot more to it. The keyboard is actually detachable and attaches magnetically to the base. The kickstand design offers three levels of angular adjustment, while the sturdy build also offers protection against shocks and scratches. View at Amazon

Otterbox Symmetry 360 Series iPad Pro Case Stealthy looks Coming from the house of Otterbox, the Symmetry Series 360 case for iPad Pro has a folio design that also doubles as a stand while the anti-skid rubber feet help keep the tablet securely planted on any surface. It has a slim profile and supports magnetically activated wake and sleep. View at Amazon

Fintie Rotating Case for iPad Pro 12.9 Premium versatility One of the best-looking cases for the Apple tablet on this list, the Fintie Rotating Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro flaunts a premium synthetic leather exterior. More importantly, it has a rotating design that supports both horizontal and vertical viewing. Plus, it also allows auto sleep and wake. View at Amazon

Logitech Combo iPad Pro keyboard case Solid option The Logitech Combo Touch not only undercuts Apple’s own solution, but it also one of the most affordable keyboard cases for the iPad Pro from a trusted brand. It has a backlit keyboard that is detachable for extra flexibility, a kickstand, and a sturdy form-fit design that doesn't look half-bad either. View at Amazon

Procase Rugged Case for iPad Pro 12.9 Does it all Among the most versatile cases on this list when it comes to functionality, the sturdy ProCase offering for the iPad Pro features a 360-degree rotatable kickstand, and even has a handle that provides a secure grip. Made out of PC and shock-absorbing TPU, it also has a built-in stylus holder. View at Amazon

Soke iPad Pro 12.9-inch Case Looks and substance Made out of a soft TPU back shell, microfiber lining, and PU leather exterior, this iPad Pro folio case from Soke offers two adjustable kickstand positions, supports magnetic automatic sleep and wake function, offers a built-in Apple Pencil holder, and has a sturdy build with reinforced corners. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Pro Case Rugged as ever The Tough Armor Pro line of protective cases by Spigen has garnered widespread acclaim for its durability, and if that’s what you seek for your thousand dollar (or more) tablet, look no further. It employs the Air Cushion tech for shock absorption and comes equipped with a kickstand in tow as well. View at Amazon

ESR iPad Pro Matte Case Minimalist choice If you’re not a fan of bulky cases that hide the sleek design of your expensive Apple tablet but still desire reliable protection against mechanical damage, the ESR Matte protective case for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro is your best bet. Made out of fingerprint-resistant matte polymer, it also has a stylus holder. View at Amazon

Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases – Our Picks

If you want to get the most out of your iPad Air and the M1-chip inside it, you should use it in computing mode, and that’s where you need a reliable keyboard. The best option right now is Apple’s own Magic Keyboard case that has a backlit keyboard with scissor-switch design and USB-C passthrough charging, ensuring that the Thunderbolt Port is left free to connect with other devices. Additionally, the unique magnetic-floating cantilever design ensures a high-degree of movement for maximum comfort. The keyboard is fantastic and the trackpad is excellent too. Overall, this is the best choice you’ve got right now. It now comes in white, in case you’re bored by the black shade.

However, if ruggedness and protection is your top priority and you don’t care too much about a little extra weight, go for the Spigen Tough Armor Pro case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Employing the acclaimed Air Cushion technology for handling accidental falls and bumps, this one is made out of sturdy PC material and also has a built-in kickstand and raised bezels on both sides to protect the cameras and the Retina XDR display. Plus, the built-in Apple Pencil slot has a secure lock mechanism that prevents it from falling off, thanks to a rear push-button system.

Are you wondering if your old case will fit with the new iPad Pro? Read our help guide to find out. In case you’re more interested in sleeves instead of cases for your iPad Pro, check out our iPad Pro sleeve collection too. We’ll soon be putting Apple’s latest and greatest tablet through its paces to find out whether it’s worth the hype, and all that money that Apple wants to take from your wallet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for the detailed review that will be out soon.

Does the new iPad Pro appear irresistible to you, and you need some expert advice that can keep you from shelling out north of a thousand dollars in one go? Read this Why I’m Not Upgrading To The 2021 iPad Pro article to get a bit of clarity.