Apple claims bent iPad Pro is not an issue, flatness is tighter than ever

We told you about the several reports that have surfaced over some iPad Pros shipping bent out of the box. Apple has acknowledged the issue as a non issue, and rather a side-effect of the manufacturing process. Since then 9to5mac have managed to obtain a letter written by Apple SVP of Hardware Engineering Dan Riccio on the matter. You can see it below.

What Riccio is basically saying is that the iPad Pro “was carefully engineered”, and not only meets, but also “exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing”. He also notes that the tablet’s flatness specification is up to “400 microns”. This, according to him, is “tighter than previous generations”. What do 400 microns mean? Less than half a millimeter, and Riccio says that this variation will not change during normal use of the product, before or after production.

Some reports we’ve mentioned in our original article were related to iPad Pro tablets bent way beyond that. We should expect an official statement from Apple on the matter as the iPhone-maker acknowledged the original report and wants to comment. We’re looking forward to reading it, and informing you about its contents.