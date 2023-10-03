We start today’s offers with some of BenQ’s latest and best monitors for gamers and creators, as the 27-inch BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U Gaming Monitor is now available for $695 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This model normally sells for $900, which means you get to score more than $200 in instant savings.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U Gaming Monitor $695 $900 Save $205 The BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U Gaming Monitor arrives with great features that will help you boost your gaming experience to new heights, starting with a 4K UHD display capable of 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times for fast and fluid cinematics, and more. $695 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The 27-inch BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710U Gaming Monitor arrives with great features that will help you boost your gaming experience to new heights, starting with a 4K UHD display capable of 144Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times for fast and fluid cinematics, and more. You also get Freesync Premium Pro support, 2.1 audio and subwoofer built-in, a noise-canceling microphone, and a height-adjustable stand that will let you place it in the best position possible for your extended gaming sessions. This deal is available on Amazon.com, but you can get a similar alternative on BenQ’s official website, as the EX2710S arrives with a 27-inch canvas, 1ms response times, 165Hz refresh rates, and a more affordable $230 price tag that will get you $30 in instant savings.

Other great savings will get you the GW2785TC 27-inch model for $220, with the same $30 discount. This monitor also includes noise-canceling microphones, an ergonomic design, and slim bezels to make your conferences and other video calls better. Other devices will get you up to $80 in instant savings, so head over to BenQ.com to see if you find the perfect monitor for your needs. You can also consider checking out Samsung’s latest Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD curved gaming monitor and other options from Samsung that are also on sale right now.