Working from home can be a pain if you don’t have the right tools, peripherals, and accessories to help you concentrate and become more productive. One of the most critical components of your home office is your monitor, as something too small or too large might also become a distraction. However, BenQ seems to have all of that in mind and is currently letting you score up to $100 in instant savings on some of its best monitors.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S Gaming Monitor $230 $330 Save $100 The BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S Gaming Monitor is an excellent option for those interested in a 27-inch gaming monitor with a FHD panel and 165Hz refresh rates. $230 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with products from BenQ, as the company is currently shaving off up to 30 percent on select monitors. Today’s best savings arrive with the 27-inch BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S Gaming Monitor, which currently sells for $230 after receiving a $100 price cut. This model normally sells for $330, and it comes packed with a FHD panel with 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and two 2.5-watt speakers. This outstanding monitor also features eye-care technology, FreeSync support, a DisplayPort and HDMI port, and a versatile stand that lets you adjust your screen easily.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, you can also pick up the 24-inch BenQ GW2480 Computer Monitor, which is now going for $130 thanks to a 28 percent discount. However, I strongly recommend you head over to BenQ’s official website, where you will find the 27-inch GW2785TC USB-C monitor going for $220, thanks to a $30 discount. Or get the GW2485TC or the GW2480T for $180 and take advantage of the company’s sitewide sales event.