We have received new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The latest information comes directly from Geekbench, where we can see that some of the previous leaks were spot on, as we get to see some of the specs of the Qualcomm variant.

The latest benchmark scores of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE confirm that the device will have an 8GB RAM version. The Samsung SM-G990B model appears with a Lahaina motherboard, which is the codename used for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and 8GB RAM on Android 11. The device managed to reach a Single-Core score of 592 and a Multi-Core score of 2610, which isn’t too bad, considering that the vanilla Galaxy S21 reached 1,075 and 2,916 scores, respectively, with the same 8GB RAM under the hood.

Some believe that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could arrive in August, while others claim that the device will arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. Ross Young already claimed back in May that the new device would enter production next month and come in four different color options for you to choose from, including Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White. However, it seems that we could get more color options to choose from, as we have also seen several leaks courtesy of Evan Blass, where we get five different color variants.

Galaxy S21 FE w/ updated/additional colors/angles (clockwise from top left: green, white, blue, violet, grey) pic.twitter.com/kui51pJ6ch — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 8, 2021

Rumors also that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could arrive with a flat 6.4-inch display, which is larger than the 6.2-inch display on the vanilla Galaxy S21. On the back, we would get a glastic rear panel with a metal frame that could measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm, making it 4mm taller than the Galaxy S21. Further, MyDrivers reported that the device might be priced between 700,000 won to 800,000 won, which translates to somewhere between $625 and $719, making it the most affordable device in the current Galaxy S21 lineup. But all of these are still rumors, so take everything with some salt.

Source GSM Arena