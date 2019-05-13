Benchmark suggests the Galaxy Note10 will have a 19:9 display

A recently spotted benchmark test, conducted on HTML5Test, suggests that a certain phone with model number SM-N976V, which also scored 476 points, if it matters, will have a display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G shown in the image above.

The SM-N976V is believed to be none other than the Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G, rumored to be officially called the Galaxy Note10 Pro. The guys over at SamMobile did some digging and some mathematics, and concluded that the benchmark results also hint towards a 6.4-inch display. However, the information is to be treated with a large dose of skepticism at this point, as earlier rumors suggested 6.28- and 6.75-inch display sizes for the regular Galaxy Note10, and the Galaxy Note10 Pro / Galaxy Note 10 Plus, respectively.

The Galaxy Note10 (models) are expected to be unveiled, as usual, around August/September, but, with the rumor mill already in motion, we expect to hear more about them in the near future.