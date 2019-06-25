Benchmark reveals upcoming Samsung tablet with Snapdragon 710 SoC

Samsung, earlier this month, filed for trademark on an upcoming tablet called Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro. Nothing else is known about that device, but an unreleased Samsung tablet popped up on Geekbench. While it could very well be the upcoming Tab Active Pro, it could also be another Galaxy Tab A-series slate, yet to be introduced.

The model number is SM-T545, and this particular tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. SamMobile reports, based on information from sources, that the storage amount on this particular tablet will be 64GB.

The benchmark scores (which you can see below) are not really relevant here, but rather what the listing reveals about the slate. It will come with Android 9 Pie and probably Samsung’s OneUI on top of it, whenever it becomes official.