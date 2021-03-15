If you’re looking to do anything visually creative on your computer, learning the tools that Adobe has available is a must. Now is the opportunity to master them all with this complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle.

You’ll get 12 different courses and more than 80 hours of instruction on a variety of Adobe products. In total, there are more than 600 individual lessons taught during the bundle. And, with lifetime access to all of the instruction, you can work at your own pace, taking as long as you need to master one area before moving on to the next. With lifetime access, you can go back and review past lessons whenever you need them.

Past students have raved about the quality of these classes, rating them from 4.5 to 4.7 out of 5 stars. The one exception is the opening class, a beginner’s guide to Adobe After Effects, which was given a perfect 5 stars.

The opening class is a great introduction to the content to come in this training. Over the course of 36 lessons, you will learn Adobe After Effects from scratch. You’ll learn the interface and panel, basic animation principles, and more. Later classes will tackle everything from logo animation, 2D and 3D effects, and how to import animated Illustrator graphics.

Further classes tackle instruction on programs including Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Xd Animation, and generally, the Creative Cloud, all approaching them with the beginner in mind. But, by the time you are complete, you’ll be far from a beginner.

Each one of these classes is valued individually at $200, making the entire bundle worth $2,400. But for a limited time, you can have the entire All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle for just $33.99, a savings of more than 98 percent.

Prices subject to change.