The bedroom is a sacred place for rest and rejuvenation. This applies not only to your own body, but also to your smart devices and technology. That’s what makes the Qi Charging LED Wooden Alarm Clock so special. It’s the perfect blend of aesthetics and utility.

Thanks to the Qi wireless charging feature, this alarm clock can juice up your smartphone without the clutter of additional wires. All you have to do is place the smartphone on top of the clock and it will start charging automatically. The LED backlight display is very elegant and fits any bedroom. The screen lights up by clapping your hands.

Take an additional 15% off the already discounted price by using code BFSAVE15. That brings your total for the Qi Charging LED Wooden Alarm Clock to just $18.69. Choose between three beautiful colors:

Qi Charging LED Wooden Alarm Clock – $18.69

See Deal

Qi Charging LED Wooden Alarm Clock (Brown) – $18.69

See Deal

Qi Charging LED Wooden Alarm Clock (Ivory) – $18.69

See Deal

