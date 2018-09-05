Good music and good times with Beats at Verizon

Good news for everyone who loves music and wants to get a new pair or of headphones. Beats products are discounted on Verizon if you purchase a device or with a new Apple Music subscription.

For the time being, you can get a 25% discount on Beats headphones in Verizon if you purchase any smartphone, iPad or Apple Watch. If you’re not planning on buying any of those products you can also get the same 25% off if you get a new subscription to Apple Music through Verizon. After signing up you will get an email with a barcode which will grant you the discount. The devices that are eligible for this discount are the Beats Studio3 from $349.99, to $262.49, Beats Solo3 from $299.99 to $224.99 and Powerbeats3 from $199.99 to $149.99.

Now, if you want to keep your battery going all day without worrying about having your music and headphones on all day, you can also get a Belkin BoostUp Powerbank. You can also get these discounted devices from belkin.com and you can choose from the BOOST↑CHARGE™ Power Bank 5k for $39.99, or the Power Bank 10k from $59.99, the last one having two charging ports.