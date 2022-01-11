Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, Beats Solo Pro and more headphones are on sale

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of headphones that are currently on sale at Amazon.com, where you will find the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are currently going for $229 after receiving a 35 percent discount that translates to $120.95 savings for those interested. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, 22-hour battery life, and more on its Shadow Gray color variant. These headphones usually sell for $350, and you will have to pay this price if you want the Blue variant. However, you can also pick up a pair for as low as $209 if you don’t mind going for the White variant.

You will also find the Beats Solo3 on sale, as you can currently pick up a pair for $155 after a massive $145 discount when you choose the Gloss Black or the Rose Gold color variants. Still, you can also consider checking out Mickey’s 90th Anniversary Edition that is going for $200 after a $100 discount. The Beats Solo Pro usually sell for $275, but you can currently pick up a pair for $143 after a $131 discount on its Black color variant. Other color options are also on sale, so check them out as other models start at $170.

Beats Studio3 Beats Solo3 Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro are receiving a 24 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $190, in case you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones. The latest iteration of Apple’s AirPods Pro are basically the same as their predecessors, but they now come with a MagSafe Charging Case. You get the same outstanding features, sweat and water resistance, ANC, Transparency Mode, and more than 24 hours of listening time. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can consider the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones that now sell for $96 after a massive $153 discount. Finally, you can also consider the JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones that are up for grabs for just $50 after a 50 percent discount.