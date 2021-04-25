We start today’s deals with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling over-ear headphones that are currently getting a $161.70 discount, leaving them up for grabs at just $1,88.25, down from its regular $350 price tag. However, this price is only available on the Shadow Gray color variant. Other color options start at $239 and $251.

Suppose you don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of headphones. In that case, you can opt for the Beats Solo3 Wireless that are currently selling for $139 after a $61 discount, or get your music on the go on a smaller package with the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds in Black. They are now selling for $80 with $69.96 savings. You can also grab the red or white color options, but these are selling for about $115, meaning that they will get you around $35 savings.

And since we’re already talking audio, you can get the all-new Echo Dot with an integrated clock for $40 after a $20 discount. You should also consider the Twelve South AirFly Pro wireless transmitter/receiver that will connect your wireless headphones or phone to any audio jack.

Finally, and moving away from smart devices, we find a nice selection of dumb watches from Guess, Relic, and more on sale. Get a Guess U0668G2 watch in Gunmetal for $86.63 with $78.37 savings. The Armani Exchange AX Men’s Stainless Steel Quartz Dress Watch is getting a $24 discount, meaning you can grab one for $76, and the Relic by Fossil Men’s Damon Automatic Stainless Steel Dress Watch can be yours for $68.57 after a $41.43 discount. However, if you like to pay top dollar for a watch, you can consider getting your hands on a new Bulova Men’s 96A135 BVA-SERIES 120 Automatic strap Watch. It is currently getting a $91 discount, so you can grab one for $219.