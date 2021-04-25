We start today’s deals with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling over-ear headphones that are currently getting a $161.70 discount, leaving them up for grabs at just $1,88.25, down from its regular $350 price tag. However, this price is only available on the Shadow Gray color variant. Other color options start at $239 and $251.

Suppose you don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of headphones. In that case, you can opt for the Beats Solo3 Wireless that are currently selling for $139 after a $61 discount, or get your music on the go on a smaller package with the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds in Black. They are now selling for $80 with $69.96 savings. You can also grab the red or white color options, but these are selling for about $115, meaning that they will get you around $35 savings.

And since we’re already talking audio, you can get the all-new Echo Dot with an integrated clock for $40 after a $20 discount. You should also consider the Twelve South AirFly Pro wireless transmitter/receiver that will connect your wireless headphones or phone to any audio jack.

    Beats Studio3 Wireless

    Beats Solo3 Wireless

    Echo Dot with Clock

 

Finally, and moving away from smart devices, we find a nice selection of dumb watches from Guess, Relic, and more on sale. Get a Guess U0668G2 watch in Gunmetal for $86.63 with $78.37 savings. The Armani Exchange AX Men’s Stainless Steel Quartz Dress Watch is getting a $24 discount, meaning you can grab one for $76, and the Relic by Fossil Men’s Damon Automatic Stainless Steel Dress Watch can be yours for $68.57 after a $41.43 discount. However, if you like to pay top dollar for a watch, you can consider getting your hands on a new Bulova Men’s 96A135 BVA-SERIES 120 Automatic strap Watch. It is currently getting a $91 discount, so you can grab one for $219.

    Guess U0668G2 Watch

    Armani Exchange AX Men’s Stainless Steel Quartz Dress Watch

    Bulova Men’s 96A135 BVA-SERIES 120

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

