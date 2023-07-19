Beats today revealed the new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-the-ear headphones. The new headphones offer improved audio quality, enhanced noise cancelation, and up to 40 hours of listening time. The Studio Pro offers Transparency, fully adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) features, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive 360-degree surround sound.

The new Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones feature a portable, lightweight, and classic Beats design. The headphones feature leather cushions for improved comfort and durability and include metal sliders to adjust the listening experience without requiring users to use their smartphones. The device is still foldable and just as portable as previous headphones.

Specifications

Beats Studio Pro Battery Life 40 hours with ANC/Transparency off, 24 hours with them on Bluetooth Class 1 Bluetooth Noise Cancellation Adaptive Active Noise Cancelation Microphones Yes Weight 260g (9.17 oz) Colors Black, Deep Brown, Navy, Sandstone Folding/Storage Foldable Charging USB-C Multipoint Yes Compatbility Most Bluetooth enabled devices Dimensions 178 x 78 x 181mm Battery charge time 10-minute charge = 4 hours of music playback Carrying case Included

The Studio Pro weighs 260g (9.17 oz), and has a custom-made 40mm active driver. Beats says this provides “an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio 3 Wireless”. It’s also worth noting that the headphones will come with a new compact zip-carrying case made of semi-rigid woven fabric. This won’t charge the Studio Pro, but provide an elegant and compact case to carry it around.

The headphones do not feature a dedicated Apple audio chip. Instead, it’s powered by one made by Beats – this is likely to help ensure a better experience for non-iPhone users. This also means that Apple’s Find My, and Google’s Find My Device services are fully supported. As for buttons, the device’s “b” button can be used for music and calls. There is a volume rocker, and a multi-function button for changing listening modes, such as the EQ, modes, power, and pairing.

Connectivity-wise, the Beats Studio Pro supports three options. The first is the Class 1 Bluetooth, the second is USB-C audio that supports lossless audio, and the third is a 3.5mm analog option. There is a broad array of compatibility options.

Luckily, Google Fast Pair is also here, and Apple users can also pair the headphones with their devices with just a few simple taps. There’s no mention of whether Google Assistant is supported, but iPhone users will be able to use “Hey Siri” to easily access Apple’s voice assistant.

When it comes to battery, the Studio Pro has a 24-hour battery life with ANC or Transparency turned on, and 40 hours with those features turned off. Beats says the Fast Fuel technology will provide 4 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge, so users can listen to music even when their headphones are low on power. Speaking of charging, the Studio Pro charges via USB-C.

The Beats Studio Pro retails for $349.99 in the US, and comes in four colors, including Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. The headphones will be available in the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and France. They’ll be available in Apple Stores, as well as on Amazon and Best Buy. Eligible users will also be able to receive 6 months of Apple Music for free.

FAQ

Q: What's inside the box?