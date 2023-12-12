We’re wrapping up today’s best deals selection with an insane discount applied to the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones, now available for just $180. These powerful and comfortable headphones normally sell for $350, meaning you get to score $170 in instant savings in any of its four color variants.

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience. $180 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones will provide an exceptional audio experience thanks to its powerful noise canceling features, which work together with Spatial Audio, and a very comfortable design that makes them perfect for all-day use. You also get up to 40 hours of non-stop music playback, and if you want better audio, just hook them up with a USB-C cable to enjoy Lossless audio. The Beats Studio Pro are also compatible with Apple and Android devices, so you will enjoy this amazing experience regardless of your device.

You can also spend a bit more and go for a pair of Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, as these are now available for just $249, which means you get to get $100 off this option. A more affordable alternative comes with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, which now go for just $160 with 30 percent in instant savings.

Suppose you want better sound to kick off your home studio; in that case, you can also consider picking up a pair of PreSonus Eris Studio 4 4.5-inch 2-Way Active Studio Monitors for just $125 with 17 percent savings. Add the Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface for $90, thanks to a 12 percent discount, and you are ready to start recording your music.