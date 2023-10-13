We start today’s offers with an excellent option for those on the market for a new pair of headphones, as the Beats Studio Pro are now available for $180 after receiving a massive 49 percent discount. These wireless Bluetooth Headphones normally include top-of-the-line specs and features, making them a must-grab deal if you’re willing to spend up to $200 on a new pair.

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 The Beats Studio Pro over-the-ear headphones come with improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancelation, a USB-C port, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support both Apple and Android devices, as well as the Find My network of both platforms. They're available in four colors, and offer an immersive listening experience. $180 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you insane savings on a new pair of headphones, as the Beats Studio Pro are now available for just $180 after scoring a $170 price drop. These headphones typically sell for $350, and it’s easy to understand why, as they feature noise canceling, Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, up to 40 hours of playback time, and compatibility with Apple and Android devices. You also get to enjoy impressive audio thanks to Beats’ custom acoustic platform that will make your music and calls even better, and Transparency Mode will also let you catch a glimpse of what goes on around you, in case you need to be aware of your surroundings.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider going for the Beats Solo 3, which now sell for $130 after picking up a 35 percent discount, but only if you pick up the latest model on its red color variant. And if you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, you can also consider checking out the Beats Fit Pro, now available for $160 with $20 in instant savings.