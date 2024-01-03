2024 has started with tons of crazy deals, but one of the best so far includes the Beats Studio Pro, currently available for $180, thanks to a 49 percent discount. This is the newest version of these powerful headphones, which normally sell for $350, meaning you can score massive savings.

The Beats Studio Pro arrive with powerful noise canceling, Spatial Audio, USB-C lossless audio, up to 40 hours of battery life, and they’re perfectly compatible with your Android devices, which is perfect for those who’re not Apple fans. In contrast, Apple’s best over-ear alternative is still selling for $529, which isn’t great if you plan to save some cash.

However, there’s another interesting alternative for those who love over-ear headphones, as the new QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are also on sale and now going for $249 with a 29 percent discount that will shave $100 off the final price tag. These headphones will deliver some of the best noise cancellation on the market, but you will only get up to 24 hours of battery life. Still, this won’t be an issue if you remember to charge them every night.

And if you’re more interested in a smaller design, you can also choose to check out the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, which currently go for $189 with a 24 percent discount that will get you $60 in instant savings. A more affordable alternative comes as the Beats Fit Pro, which now sell for $160 thanks to a 20 percent discount. And if you’re looking to spend the least on a nice pair of wireless earbuds, I suggest you check out the Skullcandy Dime 3 In-Ear Wireless Earbuds, currently going for $26 with a 15 percent discount.