Latest Beats Studio Buds update brings Apple AirPods features to the earbuds

Beats Studio Buds were one of the hot-selling earbuds last Black Friday. Apple, yesterday, released the first firmware update for the wireless earbuds. The new update comes with firmware version 10M359 though the update shows as '1B56' in settings after updating.

Just like Apple AirPods, there's no standard procedure to update the ‌Beats‌‌ Studio Buds software. The latest software installs automatically on the earbuds while your iPhone or Android device is connected to the earbuds. If your Beats Studio Buds haven't been updated to the latest software, many users have reported that leaving your iPhone and earbuds plugged in and connected to each other helps update the software faster.

New Features

The latest update for Beats Studio Buds brings many new AirPods features to the device. Though the earbuds lack Apple's H1 chip, Apple has added many AirPods-like features to the earbuds. Now when your Studio Buds connect to your iPhone, Apple AirPods-like battery status pops up on the screen (shown above). The pop-up shows the battery charge status of both the charging case and the earbuds.

Moreover, just like AirPods, Beats Studio Buds now supports pairing sync over iCloud. Earlier, since the earbuds lack the H1 chipset, instant pairing via iCloud was not available. Apple has now added the feature to the earbuds. Now, when you pair your Beats Studio Buds with your iPhone, the buds will already be available to connect on your Mac, iPad, and other Apple devices via iCloud.

Lastly, Apple has added volume control support to the earbuds. Since Beats Studio Buds lack capacitive touch buttons and have a physical "b" button, they lacked volume controls. Earlier you used to be able to control Noice Cancelation mode and play/pause through the button. Now, you can control the volume of the earbuds using the button. You can set the 'press and hold' option to increase or decrease the volume (shown above).

Beats Studio Buds Apple's affordable ANC earbuds! Beats Studio Buds are the affordable earbuds from Apple-owned Beats. This TWS earbud features ANC, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life, silicon ear tips, high-quality call performance, USB-C charging, and more. Check out all the deals on the product using the links given below!

Via: 9to5Mac, MacRumors