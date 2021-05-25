beats studio buds title

Just a few days ago, the beta build of iOS 14.6 gave us a glimpse of an upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Apple-owned Beats. Now, the upcoming device has been spotted on the US FCC database in compliance documents and test certification reports. The FCC visit indicates that the Beats Studio Buds are inching closer to an official launch.

Starting with the name, the FCC documents confirm Beats Studio Buds as the marketing moniker of the upcoming earbuds, alongside two model numbers – Apple A2512 and A2513. Additionally, the schematics in the FCC documents also reveal a core design aspect – the lack of a stem that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on the AirPods and their Pro sibling.

Beats Studio Buds schematics
Beats Studio Buds schematics in documents filed before the US FCC

As per previous reports, the Beats Studio Buds will offer support for Active Noise Cancellation, following in the footsteps of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. The Beats Studio Buds also mark Apple’s first attempt at making earbuds that lack the divisive stem and will come in more colors than just white. As per renders floating on the internet, the Beats-branded earbuds will be up for grabs in at least red, black, and white.

The Beats Studio Buds rock an in-ear design with silicone eartips and will provide a more secure fit compared to the vanilla AirPods from the looks of it. The charging case will have an oval, pebble-like profile that follows the color scheme of the earbuds themselves.

Image: US FCC

Wireless charging will likely be a part of the package, and so is an Apple chip inside for quick pairing, just like the AirPods lineup. However, details such as pricing and release are still a mystery.

beats studio buds inline

Apple is also rumored to launch the AirPods 3 later this year. As per leaked renders and copycats that have already hit the market, they will borrow design elements from the AirPods Pro. Spatial Audio will be a part of the package, but no noise cancellation, likely to keep the price in check and keep them from cannibalizing the sales of AirPods Pro.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

