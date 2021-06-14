Today, Beats has finally unveiled the much anticipated Beats Studio Buds wireless earbuds. The new earbuds feature active noise cancellation, transparency and fast pairing to both iOS and Android devices.

The Beats Studio Buds comes with three soft silicone ear tip options and a lightweight design. Apple says each earbud is 5.1 grams. This should make the earbuds more comfortable and easy to use. It has a 8.2mm dual-element diaphragm driver, it features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, the Studio Buds achieve outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curves. Additionally, the Studio Buds support Spatial audio mixed in with Dolby Atmos, however this seems to be limited to Apple Music users only.

The earbuds last 8 hours on a single charge, while the carrying case provides up to 24hours of combined playback. With Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) or Transparency mode turned on, it will provide up to 5 hours of listening time, and up to 15 hours combined with the case. 5 minutes of charging will provide up to 1 hour of playback. Sadly, wireless charging isn’t available, but luckily the charging port is finally USB-C.

Long-pressing of the ‘b’ button allows you to hear the world around you. The external-facing microphones mix the sounds of the surrounding environment back in with the music for a more natural listening experience.

The earbuds also feature one-touch pairing to both Apple and Android devices. Each earbud can independently connect to a smart device, so the user can easily choose to use one, or both.

The multi-function ‘b’ button on each earbud allows you to answer/end calls, play/pause content, skip songs, and toggle between ANC and Transparency listening modes. Both Android and iOS support listening modes, show battery levels or receive firmware updates directly on the device. The Studio Buds also supports voice assistants, and hand-free Siri also works just by saying “Hey Siri’.

The new Buds also support both FindMy on iOS and Find My Device on Android, it allows you to easily find your earbuds using its last known location (when paired via Bluetooth), or by playing a sound when the user is nearby.

The Beats Studio Buds are available in three color options, including; Black, White and Beats Red. The wireless earbuds are available for $149.99 starting today in the US and Canada. You can pick it up from apple.com directly. Shipping starts from June 24th.

