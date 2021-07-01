The latest Beats Studio Buds launched just a couple of weeks ago. They feature active noise cancellation, a transparency mode like the one we get on other Apple products, and fast pairing to both iOS and Android devices. You can currently grab a pair for $150 from Apple.com since they started shipping last Thursday. The interesting part is that Apple doesn’t reveal what processor is packed inside these earphones, but the latest report from Ming-Chi Kuo shines some light on this topic.

According to a report, MediaTek has become an important supplier for Apple’s upcoming True Wireless Stereo strategy that aims to ship more than 180 million units in 2022. This means that Apple could assist MediaTek in promoting TWS chips to other brands while still using MediaTek’s solutions. Kuo also believes that MediaTek’s True Wireless Stereo chip shipments could increase its numbers, maybe even to the 180 million mark.

According to Kuo’s sources, the recently launched Beats Studio Buds feature MediaTek’s 22nm process TWS chip, which means that Apple is also targeting Android device users as customers, leading to increased sales and TWS’s market share. Further, the use of MediaTek’s TWS chips in the latest Beats Studio Buds “will help Apple improve the decline in TWS’s market share in the short term.”

This new plan could help Apple see improvements in TWS market share starting from the second half of this year to the first half of 2022. But we will have to wait and see how everything develops. We are confident that the new Beats Studio Buds don’t feature Apple’s H1 wireless chip, but they will still deliver excellent sound quality and ANC. So yeah, maybe we could find MediaTek’s TWS chips insider, as the company is known for providing unique audio experiences across thousands of devices.

Source United Daily News

Via Patently Apple