We have spotted some interesting savings for anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite music without bugging anyone around, as the Beats Studio Buds are now available for $100. These true wireless earbuds have some of the best features you can get in a pair of headphones in 2023, which include noise cancellation and an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and splash-resistant so you can take them to the gym without any problem. The best part is that they’re compatible with Apple and Android devices, so you don’t have to compromise.

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 The Beats Studio Buds are fully compatible with Android smartphones, and have a great overall sounding experience and a small form factor. It can be charged via a USB-C cable, and it supports native Android and iOS features. $100 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Another excellent reason why you should get the Beats Studio Buds is that they will give you up to 8 hours of listening time when used alone and up to 24 hours when you use them with their charging case. You also get Spatial Audio to improve your media experience and six different color options to best match your wardrobe and your style.

Of course, you can also choose to spend $30 and pick up a new pair of Beats Studio Buds Plus, as these headphones are receiving a very compelling 24 percent discount. They normally sell for $170, which means that you can pick up a pair and still score $40 in instant savings. You can get them in with a transparent design or go for the more conservative options in Black and Ivory, which receive the same discount.

If you’re looking for something better, you can also consider picking up a new pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, now selling for $249 after receiving a $50 discount, or check out the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299, which means you get to score $80 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.