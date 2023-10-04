We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with some excellent options for those looking for a new pair of headphones, as Amazon is now letting you pick up a new pair of Beats Studio Buds+ for just $130, thanks to a very attractive 24 percent discount.

Beats Studio Buds + $130 $170 Save $40 Beats Studio Buds+ are the latest generation wireless earbuds from the Apple-owned brand. The new earbuds feature 1.6x better ANC compared to first gen, up to 36 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance, bigger microphones for clear calling, a new custom chip that enables support for "Hey Siri," and more. The earbuds come in three colors: Black-Gold, Ivory, and an all-new Transparent finish. $130 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you nice savings on a new pair of headphones, as the Beats Studio Buds+ can now be yours for $130, which means you can pick up a pair and score $40 in instant savings. They feature great noise canceling, enhanced compatibility for both Android and Apple devices, sweat resistance, Spatial Audio, and four different color options to choose from. They will also deliver up to 36 hours of music playback with their charging case, which is nice if you have a long trip ahead of you.

Another great option to consider comes from Jabra, where the Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds are now available for $225 after receiving a 10 percent discount. These are some of Jabra’s best wireless headphones, so you can be sure you will get excellent noise canceling, all-day comfort, wireless charging, and outstanding sound.

Another great deal to consider will get you a new HyperX Cloud Orbit S-Gaming Headset for just $190 after receiving a very attractive 43 percent discount. This headset usually sells for $330, meaning you would score $140 in instant savings. And if we’re talking gaming deals, we can also include the latest offer that will get you a Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for just $93, thanks to a 29 percent discount.