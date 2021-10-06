You can currently score some fantastic savings over at Amazon.com. The latest Beats Studio Buds are getting a rather compelling 17 percent discount across the board, which means you can grab a pair for just $125 on any of its three different color options, and you also get $25 savings. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are compatible with Apple and Android devices, plus their sweat resistance and IPX4 rating makes them a great companion for those extreme workouts.

You can also check out the Powerbeats Pro that are getting a 30 percent discount on their Lava Red color option, leaving them up for grabs at $176 after a $73.97 discount. A more affordable option comes as the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earbuds. They are getting a massive 47 percent discount, meaning that you can get a pair for just $80 if you can settle for the Black color option, as other color variants are selling for more. In addition, the Powerbeats Pro will get you up to 24 hours of listening time, while the regular Powerbeats will get you up to 15 hours of battery life.

If you’re interested in a pair of over-the-ear headphones, you can also check out the Beats Studio3 that now sell for $219.34 after a $130 discount, or get the more affordable Beats Solo3 be yours for $132 after a $68 discount.

We have also found some of the latest Apple Watch models on sale, starting with the Apple Watch Series 6 on its 40mm model with GPS support with a Blue Aluminum Case and a Deep Navy Sport Band that is available for $349 after a $50 discount. The larger 44mm variant is getting the same $50 savings, which means you can pick one up for $379. However, the best savings come with the 40mm version with LTE support in RED, as it can be yours for just $359 after a 28 percent discount that will get you $140 savings. The previous generation Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale, and you can get the 44mm version with LTE support, a Gold Stainless Steel Case, and Stone Sport Band for $459 after a $290 discount.

Other deals feature the third-generation Echo Dot that sells for $25 after a 38 percent discount. This smart speaker with Alexa support will give you amazing sound and $15 savings upon purchase. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus is also on sale. You can grab a pair for just $60 after a $20 discount, which means 25 percent savings for anyone interested. And if you just need one tracker, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy SmartTab 1 pack that sells for $30 after a $10 discount.