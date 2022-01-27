Beats Studio Buds and other great headphones are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Beats Studio Buds selling for just $110 after receiving an impressive 27 percent discount. This means that you can pick up a pair of these wireless ANC headphones and save $40. They also feature an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and water-resistant. Just don’t go swimming while having them on. You also get Transparency Mode and up to 24 hours of listening time when you use them with their pocket-sized charging case.

Step up your game and go for the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that feature Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip, sweat resistance, and the same 24-hour battery life when used with their charging case. These wireless headphones are currently available for $200 after a 20 percent discount that translates to $50 savings.

If you’re more into over-ear headphones, you can check out the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are getting an amazing 43 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at just $200 after a $150 discount. This is the latest model, and it comes with Apple’s W1 headphone chip, up to 22 hours of listening time, adaptive noise canceling, and Fast Fuel charging that will get you up to three hours of listening time after a short 10-minute charge.

Beats Studio Buds Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds Beats Studio3

A more affordable option comes as the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that are currently available for $134. These headphones also include Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and 65.96 savings. Finally, the Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones is another option to consider, as they are now available for $110 after selecting the on-page coupon that will get you $20 savings.