Deals keep getting better and better over at Amazon.com. We have recently spotted several deals on some of the best over-ear wireless headphone options in the market. The selection starts with Apple devices, including the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are receiving a crazy 51 percent discount on its Shadow Gray color option, which means that you can pick up a pair for $170. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 Headphone chip, up to 22 hours of listening time, and huge $179.96 savings.

The Beats Solo 3 are getting a similar treatment, as you can pick up a pair for $100 after a 50 percent discount. These will almost double the battery life of the Beats Studio3, as they pack a 40-hour battery life.

You can also opt for the latest Apple AirPods Max that are getting a $70 discount. This means that you can grab a pair for just $479 on any of its five different color options. In addition, these headphones feature Apple’s H1 chip, up to 20 hours of listening time, and more.

You will also find amazing deals on some of the latest headphones from Sony, starting with the WH-1000XM4 that are currently receiving a 29 percent discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $248 and get $101 savings. The more affordable WHCH710N are getting an even better 57 percent discount that translates to $101.99 savings for anyone who’s interested in picking up a pair. They currently retail for just $78.

Other options include the Bose QuietComfort 35 II that are $100 off so that you can pick up a pair for $199. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds sell for the same price in case you’re interested. Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are getting a $60 so that you can get a pair for $140, and finally, the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are now available for $150 after a $100 discount on any of its five different color options.