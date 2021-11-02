Deals keep getting better and better over at Amazon.com. We have recently spotted several deals on some of the best over-ear wireless headphone options in the market. The selection starts with Apple devices, including the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are receiving a crazy 51 percent discount on its Shadow Gray color option, which means that you can pick up a pair for $170. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 Headphone chip, up to 22 hours of listening time, and huge $179.96 savings.

The Beats Solo 3 are getting a similar treatment, as you can pick up a pair for $100 after a 50 percent discount. These will almost double the battery life of the Beats Studio3, as they pack a 40-hour battery life.

    Beats Studio3

    AirPods Max

    Sony WH-1000XM4

You can also opt for the latest Apple AirPods Max that are getting a $70 discount. This means that you can grab a pair for just $479 on any of its five different color options. In addition, these headphones feature Apple’s H1 chip, up to 20 hours of listening time, and more.

You will also find amazing deals on some of the latest headphones from Sony, starting with the WH-1000XM4 that are currently receiving a 29 percent discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $248 and get $101 savings. The more affordable WHCH710N are getting an even better 57 percent discount that translates to $101.99 savings for anyone who’s interested in picking up a pair. They currently retail for just $78.

    Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    Skullcandy Crusher Evo

    Jabra Elite 85h Wireless

Other options include the Bose QuietComfort 35 II that are $100 off so that you can pick up a pair for $199. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds sell for the same price in case you’re interested. Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are getting a $60 so that you can get a pair for $140, and finally, the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are now available for $150 after a $100 discount on any of its five different color options.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Amazon Fire TV 4K, smart TVs and more devices are on sale today
You can currently get crazy deals at Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Fire TV Stick 4K and several smart TV options on sale
galaxy watch 4 and watch 4 classic
Samsung Galaxy Watches, Galaxy SmartTag+ and more are on sale right now
Check out the best deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 3, and other watches from Citizen, Timex, and more
Huawei smart tag illustration
Huawei may be working on its own smart tag device to compete with AirTag
Huawei seems to want a small slice of the smart tag tracking pie with its rumored Huawei S-Tag device, which would likely compete with Apple’s AirTag.