We have great news for music lovers everywhere, as some fantastic deals are available on some of Apple’s best headphones on the market. Savings are getting pretty aggressive, with the Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones receiving a huge 35 percent discount. These headphones launched with a $200 price tag, which means you can now take a pair home for just $130. The Beats Solo 3 feature Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, up to 40 hours of non-stop listening time, and a built-in microphone, and the best part is that this offer is available in its four different color variants.

Beats Solo3 Wireless The Beats Solo3 Wireless will deliver great audio without breaking the bank See at Amazon (US)

Moving on to a more powerful alternative, we find the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which are now available for $200 thanks to a $150 discount, representing 43 percent savings. This model will get you up to 22 hours of listening time, but you also get noise canceling, making your audio experience even more enjoyable. And f you want a smaller alternative, remember that you can also consider picking up a pair of Apple’s gen-3 AirPods, which now sell for $150 with $20 savings.

And since we’re talking about amazing audio and over-ear headphones, we might as well let you in on some of the latest deals applied to the Corsair HS65 Surround Gaming Headset, which now sells for just $50, which translates to $30 instant savings. This gaming headset arrives with leatherette Memory Foam earpads, Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound, and multi-platform compatibility. And if you’re looking for a more premium experience, I strongly recommend you check out the Drop + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset, which now sells for $149 thanks to a 17 percent discount on both its Black and Black/Yellow color variants. Or go for a slightly more affordable DROP + HIFIMAN HE-R7DX Headphones, which sells for $138 thanks to an 8 percent discount.