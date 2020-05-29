After weeks of leaks and speculations, Beats has today announced that the Powerbeats Pro true-wireless earbuds are getting four new colors. The new shades – Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red and Glacier Blue – are quite peppy and bright, a stark departure from the more understated Ivory, Black, Navy, and Moss options that are already in the stores.

The Powerbeats Pro in the four new colors will be available June 9 onwards priced at $249.95 and will be available from retail stores and Apple’s website. As expected, nothing else has changed apart from aesthetics. Inside, they come equipped with Apple’s in-house H1 chip for quick pairing and offer the always-on “Hey Siri” voice assistance at your disposal.

You get a promise of 9-hours playback on a single charge and an IPX4 rating, which means the Powerbeats Pro are well-suited for sweaty workout sessions. The true appeal, however, lies in the adjustable ear hook design which provides a secure and comfortable fit, alongside physical buttons for calling and playback controls.

