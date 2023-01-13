Amazon is currently applying tons of attractive discounts to several Beats products, where you will find the Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds selling for $160 thanks to a 20 percent discount, which represents $40 savings. In addition, the Beats Fit Pro feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to 6 hours of listening time when used by themselves, or up to 24 hours of battery life with their charging case. You also get Android compatibility, so don’t worry if you don’t own an Apple device, as this won’t get in the way of your experience.

Of course, you can also choose to go for a more affordable option, which comes as the Beats Studio Buds, now for sale at $100, thanks to a 33 percent discount that will help you keep $50 in your pocket. These noise-canceling earbuds also arrive with an IPX4 rating, making them splash and sweat resistant, and you get four different color options to choose from. Or get the even more affordable OnePlus Buds Z for just $30 after receiving a 40 percent discount.

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are a more premium option, perfect for those hardcore athletes who need a pair of earbuds with a long-lasting battery, as you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 9 hours straight. However, the best savings come with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, currently selling for just $200 thanks to a massive 43 percent discount, which will get you $150 savings.